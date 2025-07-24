Qi2 25W with wireless charging speeds comparable to Apple MagSafe announced

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has officially announced Qi version 2.2.1, branded as Qi2 25W, a next-generation wireless charging standard that boosts supported charging speeds to 25W. This marks a significant leap from the original Qi2’s 15W cap and brings wireless performance closer to Apple’s MagSafe.

According to WPC, fourteen devices, receivers, and transmitters have already passed certification testing for Qi2 25W, with “several hundred” more queued up. The group also confirmed that Apple and major Android brands will soon adopt the new standard, potentially including the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

While Apple’s current iPhone 16 lineup (except for the iPhone 16e) supports Qi2, the newer 25W tier likely targets future models. It should be noted that Apple already offers 25W wireless charging through MagSafe accessories, but caps at 15W for Qi2-certified accessories. Potential adoption of the new standard will enable iPhone 17 series devices to support 25W charging from Qi2 25W certified chargers too.

Google's upcoming Pixel 10 series is expected to support Qi2 wireless charging as well. Though it remains unclear whether it will include the faster 25W implementation. What is Qi charging? Qi is a widely adopted wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium. It uses electromagnetic induction to transfer power from a charging pad (transmitter) to a device (receiver), eliminating the need for cables. In 2023, the consortium released Qi2, based on Apple's MagSafe design. It added a ring of magnetic coils to improve alignment between devices and chargers, allowing for more efficient and faster charging, up to 15W.