Qi2 25W with wireless charging speeds comparable to Apple MagSafe announced

Qi2 25W brings faster wireless charging with broader device support, promising MagSafe-level speeds and full compatibility across certified iPhones and Android smartphones

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has officially announced Qi version 2.2.1, branded as Qi2 25W, a next-generation wireless charging standard that boosts supported charging speeds to 25W. This marks a significant leap from the original Qi2’s 15W cap and brings wireless performance closer to Apple’s MagSafe.
 
According to WPC, fourteen devices, receivers, and transmitters have already passed certification testing for Qi2 25W, with “several hundred” more queued up. The group also confirmed that Apple and major Android brands will soon adopt the new standard, potentially including the upcoming iPhone 17 series.
 
While Apple’s current iPhone 16 lineup (except for the iPhone 16e) supports Qi2, the newer 25W tier likely targets future models. It should be noted that Apple already offers 25W wireless charging through MagSafe accessories, but caps at 15W for Qi2-certified accessories. Potential adoption of the new standard will enable iPhone 17 series devices to support 25W charging from Qi2 25W certified chargers too.
 
Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series is expected to support Qi2 wireless charging as well. Though it remains unclear whether it will include the faster 25W implementation. 

What is Qi charging?

Qi is a widely adopted wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium. It uses electromagnetic induction to transfer power from a charging pad (transmitter) to a device (receiver), eliminating the need for cables.
In 2023, the consortium released Qi2, based on Apple’s MagSafe design. It added a ring of magnetic coils to improve alignment between devices and chargers, allowing for more efficient and faster charging, up to 15W.

How does Qi2 25W improve upon existing standards?

Qi2 25W raises the power ceiling by nearly 70 per cent over standard Qi2, while still using magnetic alignment rings to maintain charging efficiency.
 
Some manufacturers already offer faster wireless charging solutions, such as OnePlus offering 50W support on its OnePlus 13 smartphone. However, these proprietary technologies typically lack cross-compatibility. Qi2 25W, by contrast, supports full interoperability across certified devices and accessories.
 
The new standard is also backward compatible, meaning Qi2 25W devices will work with older Qi-certified chargers — although charging speed will default to the lower supported rate (e.g., 15W on a Qi2 charger).

Apple Wireless chargingAndroid

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

