Google is rolling out Gemini AI to more WearOS 4 smartwatches: Report

Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, and other Wear OS 4 smartwatches now reportedly support Gemini, offering better natural language support and Google app integration

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Google is reportedly expanding the availability of Gemini in Wear OS with a wider rollout for smartwatches running Wear OS 4. According to a 9To5Google report, with this wider rollout, users of select Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi smartwatches will be able to get Gemini AI on their wrists. Notably, Gemini is already available on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. This update replaces Google Assistant with Gemini and brings smarter features directly to eligible smartwatches.
 
Once you update the Google Assistant app through the Google Play Store, you’ll see a message saying, “Gemini is now on your watch.” Gemini takes over from Google Assistant, but can still be launched using familiar methods, such as saying “Hey Google,” long-pressing the side button, tapping its app icon, or using a new Tile or watch face shortcut, reported 9To5Google.

What’s new with Gemini

Compared to Google Assistant, Gemini is designed to handle more natural conversations. Users can ask casual questions or give commands like:
  • “Do I need a raincoat today?”
  • “Send a message to Dad saying I’m running late for dinner.”
  • “Remember, I parked on level 2.”
Gemini can reply with voice, text, or even images, and it shows helpful feedback buttons like thumbs up/down and a microphone for giving input. Notably, with this update, Google is also introducing the Material 3 Expressive design interface on eligible smartwatches.

Works with Google Apps and more

One of Gemini’s biggest advantages is that it connects with other Google services, including:
  • Gmail and Google Calendar
  • Google Maps
  • YouTube Music
  • Google Messages
  • Fitbit (on Pixel Watch)
You can use Gemini to check your next meeting, get directions from an email, create a workout playlist, or start a run with Fitbit.

Topics :GoogleGemini AIsmartwatches

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

