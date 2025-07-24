Google is rolling out Gemini AI to more WearOS 4 smartwatches: Report

Google is reportedly expanding the availability of Gemini in Wear OS with a wider rollout for smartwatches running Wear OS 4. According to a 9To5Google report, with this wider rollout, users of select Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi smartwatches will be able to get Gemini AI on their wrists. Notably, Gemini is already available on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. This update replaces Google Assistant with Gemini and brings smarter features directly to eligible smartwatches.

Once you update the Google Assistant app through the Google Play Store, you’ll see a message saying, “Gemini is now on your watch.” Gemini takes over from Google Assistant, but can still be launched using familiar methods, such as saying “Hey Google,” long-pressing the side button, tapping its app icon, or using a new Tile or watch face shortcut, reported 9To5Google.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 series: New colour options, design tweaks and more expected What’s new with Gemini Compared to Google Assistant, Gemini is designed to handle more natural conversations. Users can ask casual questions or give commands like: “Do I need a raincoat today?”

“Send a message to Dad saying I’m running late for dinner.”

“Remember, I parked on level 2.” Gemini can reply with voice, text, or even images, and it shows helpful feedback buttons like thumbs up/down and a microphone for giving input. Notably, with this update, Google is also introducing the Material 3 Expressive design interface on eligible smartwatches.