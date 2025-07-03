7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next

ALSO READ: Samsung may unveil 'tri-fold' device at Galaxy Z 7 series launch on July 9 Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, where it will unveil the next generation of its foldable smartphones, including the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company was the first smartphone brand in India to launch a consumer-ready foldable device back in 2019. While the original model didn’t carry the “Galaxy Z” moniker, it laid the foundation for what would become the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Over the years, Samsung has made significant advancements in foldable smartphone technology. With the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the horizon, here’s a look back at the evolution of Samsung’s foldables and what we can expect next.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Launch: 2019

Thickness when folded: 15.7-17.1mm

Thickness when unfolded: 6.9-7.6mm

Weight: 276g Launched in 2019, the Galaxy Fold was the world’s first mainstream foldable smartphone, offering a large-screen experience when unfolded and a compact footprint when folded. Its key innovation was the inward-folding hinge mechanism that protected the main display. It featured a 7.3-inch QXGA+ AMOLED folding screen and a 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Launch: 2020

Thickness when folded: 13.8-16.8mm

Thickness when unfolded: 6.0-6.9mm

Weight: 282g The Fold 2 was the first foldable under the “Galaxy Z” branding. It introduced a Hideaway Hinge using optical fibers to enhance stability while narrowing the gap between folded halves. It also enabled Flex Mode, allowing the device to stay open at various angles for hands-free use. The main display grew to 7.6 inches, and the cover screen became more practical at 6.23 inches.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Launch: 2021

Thickness when folded: 14.4-16.0mm

Thickness when unfolded: 6.4mm

Weight: 271g ALSO READ: Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for July 9 to unveil 'Ultra' foldable and more With the Fold 3, Samsung made a leap in durability. It became the first foldable with an IPX8 water-resistance rating and introduced Samsung’s Armor Aluminum frame. Rubber seals and corrosion-resistant components in the hinge added protection against dust and moisture. It also brought S Pen support to the foldable form factor. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch: 2022

Thickness when folded: 14.2-15.8mm

Thickness when unfolded: 6.3mm

Weight: 263g The Fold 4 reduced both weight and thickness by switching from a rotary to a linear interlocking gear hinge design. It weighed nearly 20g less than the Fold 2. The biggest upgrade was in the camera department, with the introduction of a 50MP primary sensor, replacing the older 12MP camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Launch: 2023

Thickness when folded: 13.4mm

Thickness when unfolded: 6.1mm

Weight: 253g In 2023, the Fold 5 adopted a Flex Hinge, allowing the inner screen to fold in a water-drop shape. This eliminated the gap when folded and significantly reduced visible creases. The new hinge design also helped make the device slimmer and more durable. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: 2024

Thickness when folded: 12.1mm

Thickness when unfolded: 5.6mm

Weight: 239g While retaining much of the Fold 5’s aesthetic, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 added minor design refinements like flatter side rails and a boxier look. It introduced AI-powered features such as Sketch to Image, designed specifically to leverage the larger foldable display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: What comes next Set to launch on July 9, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be the slimmest and lightest foldable from Samsung yet, with an expected unfolded thickness of 3.9mm to 4.5mm and a weight of around 215g – about 24g lighter than the Fold 6. Reports also indicate that the cover screen could grow to 6.5 inches, up from 6.3 inches, and adopt a more traditional aspect ratio. The inner display may expand to 8.2 inches, providing an even more immersive experience.