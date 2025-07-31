Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube relaxes profanity policy to support creator monetisation: Details

YouTube relaxes profanity policy to support creator monetisation: Details

YouTube updates its monetisation policies to ease profanity restrictions for creators while introducing AI-powered tools to help identify and protect teen viewers across the platform

youtube
youtube(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube has updated its guidelines aimed at both creators and younger audiences. The changes include a more relaxed stance on profanity in monetised videos. In a video update, Conor Kavanagh, YouTube’s Head of Monetisation Policy Experience, explained that profanity will no longer trigger automatic demonetisation based on when it occurs in a video.

YouTube’s profanity update: What’s new

Previously, using offensive or profane language in the first 7–20 seconds of a video could result in lost ad revenue. That time-based restriction has now been removed, due to changes in broadcast standards that have been improved to how advertisers can target their viewers, and feedback from creators.
 
While profanity in the body of a video is now less likely to cause monetisation issues, some rules remain. Videos that include swear words in the title or thumbnail will still be demonetised. Similarly, videos with frequent or excessive use of strong language, such as compilation clips of explicit content, are still considered violations of the platform’s advertiser-friendly guidelines.
 
The latest update stated in the YouTube support page stated, “Use of stronger profanity in the first 7 seconds of content can now be eligible to earn ad revenue.” Kavanagh emphasised that community guidelines remain in effect, meaning harassment, hate speech, or abusive content will not be tolerated.  

YouTube’s profanity rules: What is it

YouTube’s profanity rules are part of its advertiser-friendly content guidelines, which determine whether a video is eligible to earn ad revenue. These rules regulate how and when creators can use offensive language without being penalised through demonetisation. These adjustments aim to balance creative expression with advertiser expectations.
Restrict minors’ accounts with AI
 
In related news, YouTube is also going to roll out an AI-powered age estimation system in the US. starting August 13, which is aimed at enhancing protections for underage users. The platform will use artificial intelligence to analyse user behaviour and account details to identify individuals under 18, even if they have not self-identified as minors. This move is part of YouTube’s ongoing efforts to create a safer digital environment for younger audiences.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI's GPT-5 may arrive on Microsoft Copilot alongside ChatGPT: Report

Pixel 10 series: Planning to buy Google Pixel 9? 3 reasons you should wait

Now, Meta's Edits app can save videos as drafts on Instagram: What's new

Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp

BGMI redeem codes for July 31: How to win pink-grade backpack, and more

Topics :ContentYouTuberYouTube Indiavideo streamingSocial media apps

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story