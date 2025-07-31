YouTube relaxes profanity policy to support creator monetisation: Details

YouTube has updated its guidelines aimed at both creators and younger audiences. The changes include a more relaxed stance on profanity in monetised videos. In a video update, Conor Kavanagh, YouTube’s Head of Monetisation Policy Experience, explained that profanity will no longer trigger automatic demonetisation based on when it occurs in a video.

YouTube’s profanity update: What’s new

Previously, using offensive or profane language in the first 7–20 seconds of a video could result in lost ad revenue. That time-based restriction has now been removed, due to changes in broadcast standards that have been improved to how advertisers can target their viewers, and feedback from creators.

While profanity in the body of a video is now less likely to cause monetisation issues, some rules remain. Videos that include swear words in the title or thumbnail will still be demonetised. Similarly, videos with frequent or excessive use of strong language, such as compilation clips of explicit content, are still considered violations of the platform’s advertiser-friendly guidelines. The latest update stated in the YouTube support page stated, “Use of stronger profanity in the first 7 seconds of content can now be eligible to earn ad revenue.” Kavanagh emphasised that community guidelines remain in effect, meaning harassment, hate speech, or abusive content will not be tolerated.