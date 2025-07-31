Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel 10 series: Planning to buy Google Pixel 9? 3 reasons you should wait

Pixel 10 series: Planning to buy Google Pixel 9? 3 reasons you should wait

Google Pixel 10 may debut with a Tensor G5 chip, 5x telephoto camera, and Qi2 charging-offering major upgrades over the Pixel 9, which is now available with discounts

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 Pro
Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahead of the Pixel 10 series launch next month, Google is offering discounts and promotional deals on its current Pixel 9 lineup. The base Pixel 9, for example, is now listed at Rs 69,999 on the Google Store online in India, down from its launch price of Rs 79,999. With the Pixel 10 series debut around the corner, should you consider waiting for the upcoming line-up or go with one of the models in the Pixel 9 series? Let us begin with what is expected from the Pixel 10 series.

Google Pixel 10 series: Global launch

  • Event: Made by Google
  • Date: August 20, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 pm (IST)
  • Livestream: YouTube

Google Pixel 10 series: India launch

  • Date: August 21, 2025

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

Performance:

The Pixel 10 is likely to feature the next-generation Google Tensor G5 chip. Built using TSMC's 3nm fabrication process, this marks a transition away from Samsung Foundry and is expected to bring gains in both speed and power efficiency.
 
A notable change in the G5 could be Google's adoption of a GPU from Imagination Technologies—specifically the IMG DXT—replacing the Arm Mali-G715 MP7 used in the Tensor G4. Another important update may be a fully custom image signal processor (ISP), moving away from the semi-custom ISPs used in previous versions. This could lead to improved photo processing and overall camera performance. 

Camera:

The Google Pixel 10 may become the first base model in the series to offer a telephoto lens. According to reports, this telephoto camera could be the same one used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, supporting 5x optical zoom. This would enhance the base model’s camera capabilities, offering better zoom, improved portrait photos, and enhanced macro performance.
 
In addition to the new telephoto lens, Google is expected to update the main and ultra-wide sensors on the Pixel 10. The primary sensor is likely to be a 50MP Samsung GN8, the same used in the Pixel 9a. Last year’s Pixel 9 featured the 50MP Samsung GNV sensor, also found in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. The ultra-wide sensor may shift from the 48MP Sony IMX858 used in the Pixel 9 to a 13MP Sony IMX712.
 
Although this may seem like a downgrade, the real-world image quality may improve thanks to the expected fully custom ISP on the Tensor G5 chip.

Qi2 wireless charging support:

The Pixel 10 series, including the standard model, is expected to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. This means magnetic alignment-based wireless charging would be possible when paired with compatible accessories. Google may even skip the baseline Qi2 spec in favor of the upgraded Qi2 25W standard, which offers faster charging speeds.
In addition to the phones themselves, Google is also said to be preparing a new accessory ecosystem under the “Pixelsnap” name, which may include custom cases and magnetic wireless chargers.

Google Pixel 9 series: Offers on Google Store

Pixel 9:
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999
  • Google Store discount: Rs 10,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
  • Bank offers: cashback of up to Rs 7000 on EMI
Pixel 9 Pro:
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999
  • Google Store discount: Rs 10,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
  • Bank offers: cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on EMI
Pixel 9 Pro XL:
  • Launch price: Rs 124,999
  • Google Store discount: Rs 10,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
  • Bank offers: cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on EMI
Pixel 9 Pro Fold:
  • Launch price: Rs 172,999
  • Google Store discount: Rs 10,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
  • Bank offers: cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on EMI

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Now, Meta's Edits app can save videos as drafts on Instagram: What's new

Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp

BGMI redeem codes for July 31: How to win pink-grade backpack, and more

OnePlus Independence day sale: Check deals on phones, earbuds, and tablets

Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

Topics :Google PixelGoogle phonesGoogle India

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story