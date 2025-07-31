Pixel 10 series: Planning to buy Google Pixel 9? 3 reasons you should wait

Ahead of the Pixel 10 series launch next month, Google is offering discounts and promotional deals on its current Pixel 9 lineup. The base Pixel 9, for example, is now listed at Rs 69,999 on the Google Store online in India, down from its launch price of Rs 79,999. With the Pixel 10 series debut around the corner, should you consider waiting for the upcoming line-up or go with one of the models in the Pixel 9 series? Let us begin with what is expected from the Pixel 10 series.

Google Pixel 10 series: Global launch

Event: Made by Google

Date: August 20, 2025

Time: 10:30 pm (IST)

Livestream: YouTube

Google Pixel 10 series: India launch

Date: August 21, 2025

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

Performance:

The Pixel 10 is likely to feature the next-generation Google Tensor G5 chip. Built using TSMC's 3nm fabrication process, this marks a transition away from Samsung Foundry and is expected to bring gains in both speed and power efficiency.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 series: New colour options, design tweaks and more expected A notable change in the G5 could be Google's adoption of a GPU from Imagination Technologies—specifically the IMG DXT—replacing the Arm Mali-G715 MP7 used in the Tensor G4. Another important update may be a fully custom image signal processor (ISP), moving away from the semi-custom ISPs used in previous versions. This could lead to improved photo processing and overall camera performance. Camera: The Google Pixel 10 may become the first base model in the series to offer a telephoto lens. According to reports, this telephoto camera could be the same one used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, supporting 5x optical zoom. This would enhance the base model’s camera capabilities, offering better zoom, improved portrait photos, and enhanced macro performance.

In addition to the new telephoto lens, Google is expected to update the main and ultra-wide sensors on the Pixel 10. The primary sensor is likely to be a 50MP Samsung GN8, the same used in the Pixel 9a. Last year’s Pixel 9 featured the 50MP Samsung GNV sensor, also found in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. The ultra-wide sensor may shift from the 48MP Sony IMX858 used in the Pixel 9 to a 13MP Sony IMX712. Although this may seem like a downgrade, the real-world image quality may improve thanks to the expected fully custom ISP on the Tensor G5 chip.

Qi2 wireless charging support: The Pixel 10 series, including the standard model, is expected to support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. This means magnetic alignment-based wireless charging would be possible when paired with compatible accessories. Google may even skip the baseline Qi2 spec in favor of the upgraded Qi2 25W standard, which offers faster charging speeds. ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Google may rival Apple MagSafe with Qi2-based 'Pixelsnap' In addition to the phones themselves, Google is also said to be preparing a new accessory ecosystem under the “Pixelsnap” name, which may include custom cases and magnetic wireless chargers. Google Pixel 9 series: Offers on Google Store Pixel 9: