Now, Meta's Edits app can save videos as drafts on Instagram: What's new

Meta has rolled out a major update to its Edits video editing app , bringing a suite of new tools aimed at improving the Reels creation process. Among the key additions are audio extensions, real-time previews, a silence-cutting tool, and the ability to save video drafts directly to Instagram. The update also improves navigation across saved clips and collections, adds more than 150 new fonts, and allows users to import audio from local files.

One of the most significant updates is the ability to save edits as drafts directly to Instagram, allowing users to return to unfinished content seamlessly across sessions and devices.

With this update, Meta is positioning Edits as a more integrated and feature-rich tool within its ecosystem, especially for content creators focused on Reels and short-form video.

Extended audio duration

Users can now extend audio tracks beyond the timeline of a video. This enables creators to add intros, outros, or timed transitions without being limited to the video's length.

Cut Silences

This new tool automatically removes silent gaps or pauses from Reels, helping to tighten video pacing and improve viewer engagement.

Import audio from device

In addition to using in-app sounds, users can now upload audio files directly from their devices, offering greater creative flexibility.