Now, Meta's Edits app can save videos as drafts on Instagram: What's new

One of the most significant updates is the ability to save edits as drafts directly to Instagram, allowing users to return to unfinished content seamlessly across sessions and devices.

With this update, Meta is positioning Edits as a more integrated and feature-rich tool within its ecosystem, especially for content creators focused on Reels and short-form video.

Extended audio duration

Users can now extend audio tracks beyond the timeline of a video. This enables creators to add intros, outros, or timed transitions without being limited to the video's length.

Cut Silences

This new tool automatically removes silent gaps or pauses from Reels, helping to tighten video pacing and improve viewer engagement.

Import audio from device

In addition to using in-app sounds, users can now upload audio files directly from their devices, offering greater creative flexibility.