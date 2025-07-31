Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI's GPT-5 may arrive on Microsoft Copilot alongside ChatGPT: Report

OpenAI's GPT-5 may arrive on Microsoft Copilot alongside ChatGPT: Report

Microsoft might gain the capabilities of OpenAI's upcoming GPT-5 as soon as it becomes available on ChatGPT. Reportedly, a new "Smart" mode, powered by GPT-5, has been spotted on Copilot

Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT
Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI is set to benefit the Windows maker yet again. OpenAI is gearing up to release GPT-5 in August, and ahead of the launch, Microsoft has reportedly been spotted testing it in Copilot. According to a report by technology-focused news platform TestingCatalog, Microsoft’s experimentation with GPT-5 features within the Copilot interface suggests that Copilot is likely to gain GPT-5 as soon as it becomes available on ChatGPT.
 
TestingCatalog reportedly spotted a new “Smart” mode on the Copilot app and website.

What does this mean for users

Copilot already supports multiple chat modes, each powered by different AI models, and this new addition could streamline interactions by eliminating the need to switch modes manually. According to Windows Central, the presence of this “Smart” mode also implies that GPT-5 may blend complex reasoning with faster, lighter responses, possibly combining both capabilities in a single system. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted at this direction in model development earlier.
 
This mode is said to enable Microsoft Copilot to be able to think deeply or quickly, depending on the task. In simpler terms, it means that Copilot will adapt its response style based on the input that the user provides it with. 

GPT-5 launch: What to expect

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to release its GPT-5 model as early as August, according to The Verge. GPT-5 is reportedly designed to move beyond the traditional single-model approach. Instead, it will operate as a more flexible system capable of combining multiple models, each tailored for specific tasks. CEO Sam Altman previously indicated that GPT-5 would integrate OpenAI’s o3 model along with other technologies, aiming to streamline the company’s growing AI portfolio.
 
In the long run, OpenAI intends to unify its GPT and o-series architectures into a single, versatile framework—one capable of leveraging various tools and handling a broader range of functions.
 
The model is anticipated to introduce multiple tiers of reasoning and capability. Free ChatGPT users will reportedly get basic access, while Plus and Premium subscribers will receive enhanced versions.
 
It’s still unclear which tier of GPT-5 Microsoft Copilot will implement, but the company is likely to move quickly to integrate the new model once it becomes available. 
  In related news, Microsoft has added a new Copilot Mode to its Edge browser, bringing AI-driven tools that enhance the web browsing experience. The feature isn't enabled by default, but once activated, it allows users to search, ask questions, and engage with websites using the built-in Microsoft Copilot panel.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

