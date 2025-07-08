Free Fire Max kicks off India Cup 2025 registrations: Eligibility, prize

TEZ FFMIC 2025: Registration dates
TEZ FFMIC 2025: Eligibility criteria
- Minimum rank: All members need to have a minimum rank and level for registration, which is Diamond 1 and Level 40.
- Age and region: The player must be an Indian citizen and should be minimum 16 years old
- Team strength: All teams must have 4 players and 1 optional substitute
TEZ FFMIC 2025: Tournament schedule
- In-Game Qualifiers: July 13, 2025
- Online Qualifiers: July 26 – August 3, 2025
- League Stage: August 22 – September 14, 2025
- Grand Finals: September 27 – 28, 2025
Free Fire ban in India
