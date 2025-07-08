Free Fire Max kicks off India Cup 2025 registrations: Eligibility, prize

Garena has announced an esports competition titled “TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 (TEZ FFMIC).” This competition was held in India earlier too, before Free Fire got banned in the country in 2022 owing to security concerns. Now, after three years, it is making a comeback. Garena has also announced a pool prize of Rs one crore for this tournament. The TEZ FFMIC 2025 will be held in multiple phases to offer players opportunities to flaunt their gameplay skills by participating in several competitive stages.

Here are the registration and eligibility details to participate in the TEZ FFMIC 2025.

TEZ FFMIC 2025: Registration dates As per Free Fire India’s official Instagram announcement, player registrations for FFMIC 2025 will begin on July 7. According to a report by Gadgets Now, the registration process will be conducted through the in-game Free Fire Club (FFC) mode and will remain open until July 13. ALSO READ: iOS 26 may add natural language search, cooling fix to Apple Maps: Report TEZ FFMIC 2025: Eligibility criteria Minimum rank: All members need to have a minimum rank and level for registration, which is Diamond 1 and Level 40.

Age and region: The player must be an Indian citizen and should be minimum 16 years old

Team strength: All teams must have 4 players and 1 optional substitute TEZ FFMIC 2025: Tournament schedule In-Game Qualifiers: July 13, 2025

Online Qualifiers: July 26 – August 3, 2025

League Stage: August 22 – September 14, 2025

Grand Finals: September 27 – 28, 2025 The top 48 teams from the in-game phase will advance to the Online Qualifiers. Following 12 matches, the best 8 teams will proceed to the League Stage, eventually leading to the offline LAN Grand Finals.