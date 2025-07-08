Home / Technology / Tech News / Free Fire Max kicks off India Cup 2025 registrations: Eligibility, prize

Garena returns with TEZ FFMIC after three years. Free Fire Max players can register till July 13 to get a shot at Rs one crore in a multi-stage tournament

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:13 PM IST
Garena has announced an esports competition titled “TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 (TEZ FFMIC).” This competition was held in India earlier too, before Free Fire got banned in the country in 2022 owing to security concerns. Now, after three years, it is making a comeback. Garena has also announced a pool prize of Rs one crore for this tournament. The TEZ FFMIC 2025 will be held in multiple phases to offer players opportunities to flaunt their gameplay skills by participating in several competitive stages.
 
Here are the registration and eligibility details to participate in the TEZ FFMIC 2025.

TEZ FFMIC 2025: Registration dates

As per Free Fire India’s official Instagram announcement, player registrations for FFMIC 2025 will begin on July 7. 
 
According to a report by Gadgets Now, the registration process will be conducted through the in-game Free Fire Club (FFC) mode and will remain open until July 13.

TEZ FFMIC 2025: Eligibility criteria

  • Minimum rank: All members need to have a minimum rank and level for registration, which is Diamond 1 and Level 40.
  • Age and region: The player must be an Indian citizen and should be minimum 16 years old
  • Team strength: All teams must have 4 players and 1 optional substitute

TEZ FFMIC 2025: Tournament schedule

  • In-Game Qualifiers: July 13, 2025 
  • Online Qualifiers: July 26 – August 3, 2025 
  • League Stage: August 22 – September 14, 2025 
  • Grand Finals: September 27 – 28, 2025
The top 48 teams from the in-game phase will advance to the Online Qualifiers. Following 12 matches, the best 8 teams will proceed to the League Stage, eventually leading to the offline LAN Grand Finals.

Free Fire ban in India

Garena Free Fire was banned in India in February 2022 by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, citing national security and data privacy concerns. The ban came as part of a broader action against several apps allegedly linked to Chinese firms or servers. 
 
While Free Fire was removed from both Android and iOS app stores, its graphically enhanced version, Free Fire Max, was not included in the ban and remained accessible to Indian users.
 
Now, the TEZ FFMIC 2025 marks the re-entry of Garena in the world of esports and tournaments.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

