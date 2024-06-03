Motorola to launch Razr 50 series foldable smartphones soon: What to expect

Motorola Razr 50 has reportedly appeared on the Eurasian Economic Union (EEC) and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) websites, possibly indicating that the foldable smartphone is in the works and could launch soon. Earlier, the foldable smartphone appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), too. That said, the Motorola Razr 50 series is expected to launch in India alongside global markets.

Motorola Razr 50 series: What to expect

The Motorola Razr 50 would be offered in two models – the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra.

The vanilla model in the series is anticipated to sport a 6.9-inch flexible OLED display and a secondary 3.6-inch OLED cover screen. For reference, the on-going affordable model in the Razr 40 series sports a 1.5-inch horizontal OLED display on the cover. However, its elder sibling, the Razr 40 Ultra, has a full-size 3.6-inch display on the cover. That said, the vanilla model in the series is expected to sport a full-size display on the cover similar to the current generation Ultra model. As for the Razr 50 Ultra, reports hint at a slightly larger cover display at 4-inch compared to 3.6-inch in the current generation model.

As for the processors, the Razr 50 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300x, paired with up to 8GB RAM. This information is revealed through the phone listing on above mentioned certification websites. The Razr 50 Ultra, on the other hand, is reported to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Both the smartphones are expected to feature a dual-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. According to the reports, the foldable smartphone duo would carry a 32MP on-display camera on the inner flexible display.

Motorola Razr 50: Expected specifications

Display: 6.9-inch OLED main, 3.6-inch OLED cover

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X

RAM: up to 8GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 13MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 3,905mAh

Charging: 33W

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Expected specifications

Display: 6.9-inch OLED main, 4-inch OLED cover

Processor: Qualcom Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: up to 8GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 13MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,200mAh

Charging: 68W