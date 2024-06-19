Tech wrap Jun 19: Copilot+ PCs, WhatsApp new feature, Android 15 beta, more

HP is among the first PC makers to bring Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform based laptops to the Indian market. The American PC brand on June 19 has announced that its HP EliteBook Ultra and HP OmniBook X AI PCs built on the Qualcomm X Elite Arm chip are now available for pre-booking in India.

Google is releasing the third beta of the Android 15 operating system today. The company said that with Android 15 beta 3, the new OS has reached the Platform Stability milestone, meaning that the platform’s application programming interface (API) is now in its final stage and app developers can now start testing their final versions of the app compatible with Android 15. Additionally, developers can now also make apps meant for Android 15 available on the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp is introducing a feature to let users set HD quality as default for sending photos and videos through chats. The feature has started rolling out to both iOS and Android users. Users can choose to send high resolution photos and videos by going to WhatsApp’s settings on their device, selecting ‘Storage and Data’ and selecting ‘HD quality’ as media upload quality.

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo on June 18 announced the launch of the Reno 12 series for global markets. Launched in the company’s home country last month, the Reno 12 series consists of the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones. Oppo said that both smartphones come with AI-powered tools such as AI Eraser 2.0 that allows users to remove unwanted objects from images. While the smartphones will be available in select regions, the company will likely bring the Reno 12 series to India in the coming weeks.

Priced at Rs. 42,999 onwards, the Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone offers excellent value for money with its impressive camera system and exceptional display quality, all encased in a premium-looking device with a great in-hand feel. While you won't be compromising on performance, the user interface might present some challenges for certain users.

Adobe has made changes to its terms of service agreement to state that it will not employ user content stored locally or in the cloud to train AI. The section about Adobe’s access to user content in the updated terms of service has added many categories and one talks specifically about generative AI. The terms clarify that it will not use Local or Cloud Connect to train generative AI except when the content is submitted to the Adobe Stock marketplace, in which case Adobe can utilise it to train Adobe Firefly.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch M4 chip powered MacBooks in the fourth quarter of 2024. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ross Young suggested that the Cupertino based technology giant could start the production of refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the third-quarter of 2024, suggesting that the new MacBook Pros could be heading for a launch later this year.

Samsung could reportedly bring a “Slim” variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 book-style foldable smartphone in select regions. According to a report by 9To5Google, the South Korean technology giant is working on a “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” which would make its way later this year, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones which are anticipated to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event likely scheduled for July 10.

Apple is reportedly working on a more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset. According to a report by The Verge, citing The Information, the tech giant has been exploring ways to reduce the cost of Vision Pro’s internal components and is simultaneously working on a more affordable model which is expected to hit the market by the end of 2025.

When Jakob-Moritz Eberl clicked on a link to the website of a crypto company, he was stunned at what he saw: his own face looking back at him. Eberl’s headshot was displayed under the name “Mason Jones” and the title “Senior Blockchain Engineer” as one of six men the site claimed were on the team behind InfinityStakeChain. A near-duplicate website for a platform called FlexyStakes used the same photos above different names, identifying Eberl as “Noel Brennan.” Eberl, a social scientist at the University of Vienna who doesn’t even own any crypto, had no idea why his picture was on the sites.