Tech Wrap June 3: Google app redesign, username in WhatsApp, Vivo X200 FE

Google is implementing visual updates to its apps using the new Material 3 Expressive design style. Components influenced by this design have started showing up in apps such as Gmail, Google Photos, and Messages on Android. The changes include updated list cards and menus with rounded edges, floating action bars, and improved animations.

WhatsApp is currently trialing a feature that lets users set a distinct username, aiming to enhance privacy. As noted by WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks WhatsApp updates, this feature appears in the latest iOS beta version. It will allow users to communicate without revealing their phone numbers, offering an extra layer of privacy. A WhatsApp Web update is also underway, which will allow users to check username availability and set a handle before the feature officially rolls out.

Vivo may launch X200 FE, X Fold5 phones in India next month Vivo is likely to introduce two smartphones—the X200 FE and the X Fold5—in India on July 10. The X200 FE will join the brand’s X200 flagship lineup, which already includes the X200 and X200 Pro models. Meanwhile, the X Fold5 is reportedly one of the slimmest and lightest foldable phones available. Google may launch Pixel 10 series and Watch 4 on August 13 Google's 2025 “Made by Google” event is reportedly set for August 13, with expectations of unveiling the Pixel 10 smartphones and the Pixel Watch 4. According to 9To5Google, the company seems poised to maintain last year’s release pattern—introducing the Pixel 10 series in mid-August and beginning shipments around August 20.

Realme C73 5G smartphone and Buds T200x earphones announced Realme has launched the Realme C73 5G smartphone along with the Realme Buds T200x earphones in India. The C73 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a large 6000mAh battery. It is currently available for online purchase and will soon be stocked in offline stores. Meanwhile, the Buds T200x will be available offline starting June 6. Nothing Headphone 1, co-created with KEF, to debut with Phone 3 in July The Headphone 1 is expected to be the first audio product resulting from a collaboration between Nothing and British audio company KEF. In May, the UK-based tech brand revealed the partnership with KEF. At the same time, it confirmed that the Phone 3, its upcoming flagship smartphone, would also be launching. Reports now indicate that both products—the Phone 3 and Headphone 1—will debut together in July, with the headphones priced at $299.

Windows 11: Microsoft tests new Copilot Plus experiences, Android mirroring https://mybs.in/2engqPx Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build to the Dev Channel, featuring various updates and bug fixes. A major highlight is the Phone Link upgrade, which allows Android users to mirror their phone screens on a PC. Additionally, new AI-driven features exclusive to Copilot+ PCs have also been introduced. WWDC 2025: What is coming to Apple Macs with macOS 26 'Tahoe' update Apple will kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 on June 9. At the event, the company is anticipated to announce updates across its platforms, including the latest macOS version for Mac devices. While changes to iOS have been widely discussed, less is known about what’s in store for the upcoming macOS update. Here’s a look at what could be coming:

Bandai Namco releases Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01.1 update Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have launched the version 1.01.1 update for Elden Ring Nightreign, making it available on all major platforms. The update can now be accessed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It brings new features, gameplay tweaks, and bug resolutions. Samsung offers discounts, no-cost EMI on Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung has introduced promotional offers for its Galaxy S25 Ultra flagship device, including instant cashback and zero-interest EMI options. The South Korean tech giant is offering Rs 12,000 cashback across all storage models. Furthermore, users can opt for no-cost EMIs lasting up to 24 months, starting at Rs 3,278 per month. Here are the full offer details: