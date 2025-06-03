Vivo may launch X200 FE, X Fold5 phones in India next month: What to expect

Vivo is reportedly set to launch two new smartphones in India on July 10—the X200 FE and X Fold5. The X200 FE will be the latest addition into the company’s flagship X200 series, which includes the X200, X200 Pro models. On the other hand, Vivo’s X Fold5, is said to be among the thinnest and lightest foldable smartphones.

X200 FE could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which debuted in China last month. Meanwhile, the X Fold5 is yet to be officially unveiled.

Vivo X Fold 5: What to expect

According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X Fold5 will be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will likely sport an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover will have a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The X Fold5 will likely be 4.3mm thick when unfolded and 9.33mm thick when folded.

For camera optics, the smartphone will feature a 50MP (Sony IMX921) main camera accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus. It will also have a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. At the front camera, the smartphone will get a 32MP sensor for selfies, video calls and more. ALSO READ: Google may launch Pixel 10 series and Watch 4 on August 13: What to expect The smartphone is expected to sport a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging support. Vivo X200 FE: What to expect The Vivo X200 FE smartphone is expected to sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For imaging, the smartphone could feature a 50MP (Sony IMX921) with optical image stabilisation (OIS) accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP 3x telephoto lens. At the front, it is expected to feature a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The Vivo X200 FE smartphone could feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. The device may also get IP69 certification for dust and water resistance. ALSO READ: Realme C73 5G smartphone and Buds T200x earphones announced: Price, specs Vivo X Fold5 : Expected specifications Main display: 8.03-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2K+ resolution

Cover display: 6.53-inch LTPO OLED, 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: up to 512 GB

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) +50MP ultrawide with AF +50 MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless Vivo X200 FE : Expected specifications