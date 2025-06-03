Home / Technology / Tech News / WWDC 2025: What is coming to Apple Macs with macOS 26 'Tahoe' update

WWDC 2025: What is coming to Apple Macs with macOS 26 'Tahoe' update

Apple's next macOS update could bring a new name, redesigned interface inspired by visionOS, and expanded cross-device features

Apple WWDC 2025 (Image: Apple)
Harsh Shivam
Jun 03 2025
Apple is set to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 starting June 9. At the event, the company is expected to announce platform updates across its entire ecosystem, including the next version of macOS for Mac devices. While much has already been reported about changes coming to iOS, details about the next macOS remain relatively limited. Here’s what we can expect:

Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect from next macOS

Name:
 
Apple is reportedly planning to revise the naming convention of its operating systems. If this change is implemented, the next macOS version may be called macOS 26, instead of the expected macOS 16. Similar naming adjustments are anticipated across all Apple platforms, aimed at making version numbers more uniform and easier to remember. 
In line with tradition, Apple is also expected to give the new macOS a California landmark-inspired name. Last year’s macOS 15 was named macOS Sequoia. This year, the upcoming version could be called macOS Tahoe, after Lake Tahoe.
 
Compatibility:
 
According to a report from MacRumors, macOS Tahoe could drop support for some older Macs. This could include the 2018 MacBook Pro, the 2019 iMac, the 2017 ‌iMac‌ Pro, the 2018 Mac mini, and the 2020 Intel-based MacBook Air. The update is expected to be compatible with the following Macs:
  • ‌MacBook Pro‌ (2019 and later)
  • ‌iMac‌ (2020 and later)
  • Mac Pro (2019 and later)
  • ‌Mac mini‌ (M1 and later)
  • Mac Studio (all models)
  • ‌MacBook Air‌ (‌M1‌ and later)
Design and user interface:
 
The next macOS is expected to bring a major visual overhaul. Inspired by visionOS, the software that powers Apple’s Vision Pro headset, macOS 26 may adopt more translucent menus, rounded buttons, floating UI elements, and redesigned icons, offering a more modern and immersive aesthetic. 
In addition to cosmetic changes, Apple is likely to enhance UI consistency across platforms—aligning macOS more closely with iOS and iPadOS. This could make it easier for users to switch between devices and navigate Apple’s ecosystem more intuitively.
 
New features:
 
According to MacRumors, macOS 26 could introduce the following new features:
  • Captive Wi-Fi portal syncing: Enables users to stay logged in to captive networks (like in hotels or airports) after authenticating on another Apple device such as an iPhone.
  • Vehicle Motion Cues: Designed to reduce motion sickness, this feature aligns the visual experience with physical movement. It’s already part of iOS and may soon arrive on Macs.
  • Magnifier: Allows users to connect their iPhone to the Mac and use the iPhone’s camera as a magnifier—useful for zooming in on small text or objects.
Gaming app:
 
Apple is also reportedly planning to introduce a new cross-platform gaming app that will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. As per Bloomberg, the app will serve as a central hub for launching games, tracking achievements, checking leaderboard standings, and viewing curated editorial content. The app will also provide access to App Store game titles, positioning it as Apple’s answer to the Xbox app.

Jun 03 2025

