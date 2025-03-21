Tech Wrap March 21: Assassin's Creed launch, AI in Gmail, Apple lawsuit

Ubisoft has launched Assassin's Creed: Shadows following two delays. The game is now purchasable across multiple platforms, including Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and the Apple App Store for Mac devices. Additionally, an iPad version has been confirmed and will be released at a later date.

Google is integrating artificial intelligence into Gmail to enhance search capabilities, helping users locate emails more efficiently. The company, in a recent blog post, introduced the "smart search" feature, powered by AI, to provide quicker and more relevant search results.

Apple has been accused of misleading advertising concerning delays in the deployment of Apple Intelligence and upgraded Siri functionalities. A lawsuit, filed in a U.S. District Court in San Jose, seeks class-action status and compensation for consumers who bought iPhones based on Apple’s AI-related claims, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Samsung has introduced limited-time offers on its Galaxy wearables, including cashback deals and trade-in discounts on select Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds models. Certain devices also qualify for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans extending up to 24 months.

LinkedIn has added Zip, a new puzzle game, to its casual gaming collection. This game challenges players to connect numbers sequentially on a grid while ensuring all cells are utilized, promoting problem-solving skills.

Samsung is expanding the availability of its One UI 7 update to additional devices beyond the initial rollout. The company previously confirmed that One UI 7, based on Android 15, would be released for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. The updated list now includes the Galaxy S22 series, S21 series, and several other models.

Mumbai Comic Con 2025 will feature the inaugural Indie Game Utsav, a festival focused on independently developed PC and console games. Set for April 12-13 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the event will showcase over 40 indie game titles.

OpenAI has introduced new speech-to-text and text-to-speech models via API to enhance voice agent functionality. The company stated that these models "set a new state-of-the-art benchmark, outperforming existing solutions in accuracy and reliability—especially in challenging scenarios involving accents, noisy environments, and varying speech speeds."

iQOO is preparing to unveil the iQOO Z10 smartphone in India on April 11. The brand claims that the device will feature the largest battery capacity ever seen in a smartphone in the Indian market.

Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is now available in India through the company’s online store and Amazon India. Starting at Rs 27,999, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and features a 12.7-inch 3K display. It also includes a quad-speaker system tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos support.

POCO will unveil its 2025 flagship smartphones, the POCO F7 Pro and F7 Ultra, globally on March 27 at an event in Singapore. Leading up to the launch, the company shared a teaser image featuring two smartphones, believed to be these models. As per GSMArena, the event’s tagline is "Ultrapower Unleashed."

Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox user interface may include support for Steam games. A Microsoft blog post originally featured a preview image showing a section listing Steam games, but the image was later replaced. The company has yet to confirm any official details on Steam integration.

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned brand, is reportedly gearing up to launch the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone in India. According to a Gizbot report, images of the upcoming device have surfaced online. Additionally, a promotional listing on Flipkart suggests the platform may soon begin sales of the phone.

Apple is making changes to its AI leadership to refocus its development efforts after delays, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Earlier this month, Apple announced that certain AI-driven Siri enhancements would be postponed until 2026, without specifying the reasons for the delay.

Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, is reportedly incurring annual losses of around $1 billion, according to Reuters.