Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What to expect from Samsung's fan edition flip phone

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch another smartphone in the Galaxy Z series, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE . Similar to how the South Korean technology giant offers a Fan Edition (FE) version of its S-series flagships, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be a budget alternative to the premium flip-style foldable smartphone. According to a report by 9To5Google, the smartphone may share similarities to last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What to expect

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to measure thicker than the Z Flip 6’s 6.9mm profile. It might get a 3.4-inch cover display in a familiar “folder shape,” with space carved out for a dual camera set-up. The inner AMOLED folding screen is expected to be a 6.7-inch panel. Samsung might use armor Aluminium frame construction for added durability.

ALSO READ | Apple could launch 2025 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro with these changes: Details According to a report by Smartprix, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might get a camera system similar to last year’s premium model. It might feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Similarly, the battery capacity on the anticipated FE model will likely be the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which had a 4000mAh battery.

The smartphone is said to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, a toned-down version of the Exynos 2400 used in last year’s Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will come with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. The company might also offer seven years of software support, similar to its more expensive offerings.

Samsung is expected to unveil its 2025 foldable line up at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely scheduled in July. The anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to debut at the event, alongside the rest of the new Galaxy Z series devices.