Clash of Clans X WWE: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and more as game characters

The strategy mobile game, Clash of Clans, is collaborating with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The partnership will feature a roster of WWE Superstars that will participate in an out-of-game event throughout April.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair and other WWE Superstars will be coming to Clash of Clans as in-game characters. The collaboration will culminate at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, which will be sponsored by Clash of Clans.

The Clash of Clans update will be rolled out on April 1, where the said WWE Superstars will be reimagined as characters inside the mobile game. Along with that, a host of WWE-themed features will also be coming to the game, such as themed environments, gameplay events, cosmetics and Easter Eggs.

How did the collaboration come about?

Sara Bach, head of Live Games at Supercell, said: “When the game team found out Cody Rhodes and other Superstars were long-time Clash of Clans fans, they didn't hesitate to reach out to WWE.”

She added: ”This partnership in Clash of Clans is on a scale we’ve never created before – from the in-game event reaching tens of millions of players, to WrestleMania 41 and our Clash of Clans match as a first-of-its-kind event on the biggest stage.”

WWE Superstars coming to Clash of Clans

Leading the WWE roster is Cody Rhodes, who will be reimagined in the game as Barbarian King. He will be followed by Rhea Ripley as the Archer Queen, The Undertaker as the Grand Warden, Bianca Belair as the Royal Champion, Rey Mysterio as the Minion Prince, Kane as the P.E.K.K.A., Becky Lynch as the Valkyrie, and Jey Uso as the Thrower.

Cody Rhodes, while talking about the collaboration, said: “I’ve spent years building my legacy in WWE, but it’s time for fans to know where I’ve landed most of my victories, in Clash of Clans. As OverlordRhodes, I don’t defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command.”

He added: ”This isn't about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I’m stepping in with one goal – absolute victory. I’ve waited a long time for this moment, and now that I’ve arrived, there’s no stopping me.”