Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: From display to battery and camera, what to expect

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13. Introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, the ultra-thin smartphone will feature a sleek design. However, the company has been teasing “beyond slim” in its marketing campaign, suggesting that the smartphone may have more to it than just the thin-and-lightweight form factor. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch details

Date: May 13, 2025

Time: 5:30 AM (IST)

Live stream: Samsung's official website (Samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, combined with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. With a reported body thickness of 5.85mm and a flat-frame design, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest device in the Galaxy S-series to date.

Display

The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has confirmed that the front of the phone will be protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is also expected to be integrated under the display. The smartphone may weigh 163g.

Camera and battery

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will sport a 200MP primary camera with Galaxy AI features. While the specifics will be out tomorrow at the launch, this sensor is expected to be the same used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The primary camera is likely to be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 12MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls. The phone is expected to pack a 3,900mAh battery.

Software and colours

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 interface. It may carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will likely be available in three colour variants: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black.

Samsung said that the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is “both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability.” The company also hinted at an AI-powered camera system which will have the ability to identify key subjects in a frame to create new memories. This can be similar to Apple's "Memory Movie" feature that generates highlight videos using stored photos and clips.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 3,900mAh

OS: Android 15-based One UI 7

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Watch livestream