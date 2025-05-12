Motorola Razr 60 Ultra to be launched in India on May 13: What to expect

Motorola is set to launch the Razr 60 Ultra smartphone in India on May 13. The flip-style foldable smartphone will debut in India at 12 pm, according to the product listing on Amazon India. Launched in the US in April, the smartphone details are already out in public domain. Moreover, the company has confirmed the specifics of the India-bound model on its official website. Here is all you need to know:

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: India launch date and timing

Date: May 13

Timing: 12 pm

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Availability details

Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will be available on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Amazon India, and at select retail stores. However, it has not confirmed dates and introductory offers, which are expected to be announced on the day of launch.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What to expect

In the US, Motorola offers the Razr 60 Ultra in multiple RAM and storage configurations, but it has confirmed that the smartphone will be available only in 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage configuration in India. Like the US model though, the Razr 60 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Razr 60 Ultra will feature a 6.96-inch Super HD pOLED main display and a 4.0-inch pOLED cover screen, both will support refresh rates of up to 165Hz. The main display will offer up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, whereas the cover screen will deliver up to 3,000 nits.

The Razr 60 Ultra will sport a dual-camera setup at the back, sporting a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with macro capabilities. At the front, there will be a 50MP camera integrated into the bendable display, designed for self-portraits and video calls.

The Razr 60 Ultra will pack a 4,700mAh battery which will support a 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. It will also come with an IP48 rating for resistance to dust and water.

The smartphone will run on Android 15 based Hello UI. Motorola promises Razr 60 Ultra three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The smartphone will be available in three PANTONE-certified colour options: Mountain Trail, Scarab, and Rio Red.

