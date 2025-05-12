Google Keep for web gets long anticipated 'rich text formatting' options

Google has updated its notes app, Keep, on the web to support rich text formatting. According to a Google Workspace blog, the Google Keep text editor’s web client will get the “Rich Text Formatting” options in the bottom-left corner. Notably, this was rolled out to Android back in October 2023 and now after more than one and a half years it is coming to its web client.

This new button will introduce a toolbar with options like H1, H2, and Aa (regular text). Users will also be able to bold, italicise, underline, and remove formatting after this new update.

Google is rolling out rich text formatting in Keep on the web for all Workspace users, including Workspace Individual subscribers and personal account holders. Although the feature isn’t active for everyone at the moment, it is expected to become widely available over the next few weeks.

In other news, Google is said to be in the works of developing a new feature called In other news, Google is said to be in the works of developing a new feature called “Live for AI” mode , which could soon be integrated into Google Lens.

Google Live for AI: What is it

As per a report by 9To5Google, the “Live for AI” feature will let users share their device screens with Google, allowing the AI to deliver real-time responses based on visible content—an evolution beyond the current Lens tool, which is limited to camera input.

Previously, Google had enhanced Lens with AI support, enabling users to scan objects using their camera to receive contextual information. The upcoming Live for AI mode builds on this by using screen-sharing to provide similar, context-aware results.

This feature is similar in function to Google’s Project Astra (also known as Gemini Live), which supports contextual understanding via both the camera and screen. However, Live for AI is reportedly more search-oriented, whereas Project Astra is intended to serve as a broader AI assistant.