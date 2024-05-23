Home / Technology / Tech News / 'AI is a tool, do not treat it like humans': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

'AI is a tool, do not treat it like humans': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella said 'artificial intelligence' should rather be called 'different intelligence'

Satya Nadella at Microsoft Build 2024
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving, transforming modern life and integrating humanising tools. However, Chief Executive of Microsoft Satya Nadella has a different take on this. Referring to the current practice of attributing human qualities to machines, Nadella told Bloomberg Television, “I don’t like anthropomorphising AI. I sort of believe it’s a tool.”

Nadella said, he even dislikes the term “artificial intelligence” itself, coined in the 1950s. “I think one of the most unfortunate names is ‘artificial intelligence’. I wish we had called it ‘different intelligence’,” Microsoft CEO said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Because I have my intelligence, I don’t need any artificial intelligence,” he explained.

Last week, a Google executive discussed with Bloomberg the company’s emphasis on crafting AI that is “super helpful and super useful”, despite acknowledging the technical feasibility of developing tools that “show emotion”.

OpenAI’s AI assistant

OpenAI, however, has taken a different approach. In their recent demo, they showcased a playful voice AI assistant with the ability to comprehend and convey emotions. During the presentation, there were instances where the AI engaged in playful banter with the presenter, prompting comparisons to the movie ‘Her’.

This similarity was amplified by a voice option that some users perceived as resembling Scarlett Johansson, the film’s lead actress. Johansson criticised OpenAI for using a voice in its new ChatGPT product that closely resembled her own. She said she had declined an offer from OpenAI to voice their AI system last year for “personal reasons”. She expressed “shock” and “anger” upon hearing the voice, which she said was so similar to hers that even her closest friends and news outlets couldn’t tell the difference.

As AI soars, there is an inherent inclination to anthropomorphise it, as individuals seek to explain the mathematics, algorithms, and code, saying that AI “learns”. This has led to technology companies intensifying their efforts to engage in real-time conversations.

However, in the interview, Nadella said users need to recognise that the capabilities exhibited by AI software do not equate to human intelligence. “It has got intelligence, if you want to give it that moniker, but it’s not the same intelligence that I have,” he said.

Also Read

Adopt AI, don't sit on sidelines: Microsoft's Satya Nadella to CEOs

Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

India may pip US as largest GitHub base soon: Microsoft's Satya Nadella

Galaxy Fold, Flip 2024: Samsung could use Qualcomm chip instead of Exynos

Xiaomi could launch Civi 4 Pro in India to rival OnePlus, Samsung, Google

Samsung Galaxy Ring could cost as much as latest Galaxy Watch: Details here

OpenAI signs content agreement with WSJ parent News Corp to train AI models

Google Pay gets three new features including buy now and pay later: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Satya NadellaArtificial intelligenceMicrosoftMicrosoft Satya NadellaMicrosoft CEO Satya NadellaOpenAITechnology

First Published: May 23 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story