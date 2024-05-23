'AI is a tool, do not treat it like humans': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving, transforming modern life and integrating humanising tools. However, Chief Executive of Microsoft Satya Nadella has a different take on this. Referring to the current practice of attributing human qualities to machines, Nadella told Bloomberg Television, “I don’t like anthropomorphising AI. I sort of believe it’s a tool.”

Nadella said, he even dislikes the term “ artificial intelligence ” itself, coined in the 1950s. “I think one of the most unfortunate names is ‘artificial intelligence’. I wish we had called it ‘different intelligence’,” Microsoft CEO said.

“Because I have my intelligence, I don’t need any artificial intelligence,” he explained.

Last week, a Google executive discussed with Bloomberg the company’s emphasis on crafting AI that is “super helpful and super useful”, despite acknowledging the technical feasibility of developing tools that “show emotion”.

OpenAI’s AI assistant

OpenAI, however, has taken a different approach. In their recent demo, they showcased a playful voice AI assistant with the ability to comprehend and convey emotions. During the presentation, there were instances where the AI engaged in playful banter with the presenter, prompting comparisons to the movie ‘Her’.

This similarity was amplified by a voice option that some users perceived as resembling Scarlett Johansson, the film’s lead actress. Johansson criticised OpenAI for using a voice in its new ChatGPT product that closely resembled her own. She said she had declined an offer from OpenAI to voice their AI system last year for “personal reasons”. She expressed “shock” and “anger” upon hearing the voice, which she said was so similar to hers that even her closest friends and news outlets couldn’t tell the difference.

As AI soars, there is an inherent inclination to anthropomorphise it, as individuals seek to explain the mathematics, algorithms, and code, saying that AI “learns”. This has led to technology companies intensifying their efforts to engage in real-time conversations.

However, in the interview, Nadella said users need to recognise that the capabilities exhibited by AI software do not equate to human intelligence. “It has got intelligence, if you want to give it that moniker, but it’s not the same intelligence that I have,” he said.