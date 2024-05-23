Xiaomi could launch Civi 4 Pro in India to rival OnePlus, Samsung, Google

Xiaomi is set to launch another smartphone in India soon. The Chinese electronics maker has started building hype around the product on social media platforms. One thing though, the company has not stated the name of the smartphone as yet. However, the unnamed smartphone is reportedly the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

According to news reports, Xiaomi may introduce the Civi 4 Pro as the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India. If it turns out to be true, the smartphone will become the third model in its premium Xiaomi 14 series in India – the other two models are the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. It could also be entirely possible that Xiaomi will debut the Civi series independent of the number series. Nevertheless, the smartphone details are already out in public domain, if it is indeed the Civi 4 Pro, since it has been launched in its home country China.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro: What to expect

The Xiaomi 14 series boasts an imaging system co-created in partnership with German imaging company Leica. Surprisingly, the Civi 4 Pro has a Leica camera system too. Therefore, the smartphone is expected to be part of the Xiaomi 14 series in India.

Based on the Civi 4 Pro product listing page on Xiaomi Global website, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch 1.5 AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 12-bit display, rated for up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For imaging, the Civi 4 Pro sports a triple-camera set-up on the back – a 50megapixel main sensor with a Leica Summilux lens and optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto with autofocus, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 120-degree field-of-view.

The Civi 4 Pro is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery, supported by 67W fast wired charging.

Regarding the price point, Gadgets360 has reported that the phone could be priced in the premium segment at Rs 45,000 onwards. This price point will place it between the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and the Xiaomi 14.

