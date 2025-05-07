Google app for iOS gets AI-powered 'Simplify': What is it and how it works

Google app for iOS gets a new artificial intelligence-powered feature to make complex content filled with jargon into a simplified version for easier understanding. Called “Simplify,” the feature is available in the Google app for iOS. According to Google, Simplify uses AI to make dense text on a web page easier to interpret without redirecting the user to another page.

This feature will especially benefit users who are reading up on any technical topic and are facing a tough time comprehending what’s written in front of them on the screen, said Google. With the help of AI, the Google app will present the content in a very simplified manner for iOS users.

Google Simplify: How does the feature work

According to Google, Simplify uses an innovative prompt refinement method created by Google Research and is powered by Gemini to break down complex text into more understandable language while preserving essential information.

Google in a blog post wrote that, in testing, users reported that the simplified versions were notably more useful and improved their ability to remember the content.

Google Research in a blog gave an example of how this feature works. If a user comes across this paragraph while surfing the web: “The complex pathology of this condition involves emphysematous destruction of lung parenchyma, diffuse interstitial fibrosis, changes in the composition of lung immune cells, increased production of immunomodulatory factors, and the prominent remodeling of pulmonary vasculature.”

The AI-powered Simplify feature would present this content as: “This complex condition involves damage to the lung tissue from emphysema, a disease that damages the air sacs in the lungs, and widespread scarring of the lung tissue, called fibrosis. The immune cells in the lungs change, and the body makes more immunomodulatory factors, substances that control the immune system. The blood vessels in the lungs also change a lot.”

Google Simplify: How to use