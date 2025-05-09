Tech Wrap May 9: Razr 60 Ultra, Meta's next-gen glasses, Galaxy S25 Edge

Motorola has announced that it will launch the Razr 60 Ultra smartphone in India on May 13. In advance of the launch, the brand has revealed major specifications and features on its official website, highlighting aspects such as the display, camera capabilities, performance, and available color variants. Originally introduced in the US in April, the Indian version of the Razr 60 Ultra will retain most of the original features, although it will be offered with limited options for RAM and storage.

Meta is said to be working on a “super-sensing” vision feature for its upcoming smart glasses, enabling them to identify people, objects, and surroundings in real time. The Verge, referencing a report by The Information, states that Meta’s new smart glasses — being developed under the internal names “Aperol” and “Bellini” — are expected to include this AI-driven visual capability.

Ahead of its May 13 debut, Samsung has verified that the Galaxy S25 Edge will incorporate Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for screen protection. The tech giant from South Korea has indicated that the upcoming ultra-thin device will merge enhanced durability with a refined, high-end design.

Also Read

Google is in the process of introducing a new feature in its messaging platform that enables users to delete messages for all participants in a group RCS chat. This addition offers greater message control, especially in scenarios involving accidental or incorrect messages. Previously, deletions only removed messages from the sender’s device, leaving them visible to other recipients.

Google has announced the rollout of new AI-driven safety tools designed to counteract the growing threat of online scams. This includes integrating its Chrome browser with the Gemini Nano on-device model, which is built to identify fraudulent activity online. Google emphasized that this move represents a significant effort in its broader campaign against cyber scams aimed at extracting sensitive user data.

Apple is reportedly working on a new model of smart glasses similar in style to the Meta and Ray-Ban collaboration, which will include built-in cameras. According to Bloomberg, production of the components may commence between late 2026 and 2027, potentially leading to a release that same year. Alongside this, the company is also said to be developing a second type of eyewear—augmented reality (AR) glasses with built-in displays.

Apple is currently engineering custom chips to power its upcoming devices, including its initial smart glasses, AI servers, and newer versions of MacBooks, according to a Bloomberg News report. The report, citing insider sources, notes that the company has made headway on the chip development intended for its smart glasses.

This indicates a focused push by Apple to compete with the popular Ray-Ban smart glasses launched by Meta Platforms.

Samsung is expected to extend its Galaxy AI-powered Now Bar feature to its smartwatch lineup. Android Authority reports that the Now Bar, first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series, is likely to be included in the company’s Wear OS-based smartwatches with the upcoming One UI 8 Watch update.

According to an education expert speaking at the Deep Tech Summit in Morocco, artificial intelligence can reach its full potential only when it is governed ethically, access is evenly distributed, and its benefits are shared worldwide. The summit, held at the University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P), brought together academics and industry leaders to discuss AI’s role in driving innovation in science, entrepreneurship, and industry.

Social media platform X has restricted access to over 8,000 accounts in India following government orders. The directive comes with severe penalties, including possible fines and imprisonment for the company’s staff in the country, should they "fail to comply". The affected accounts include prominent individuals and global media entities. Elon Musk-led X stated it had "no choice but to act" to avoid a potential ban of the platform in India.

Google Cloud is actively seeking to collaborate with the Indian government on the IndiaAI Mission. Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and India managing director of Google Cloud, stated that the company is exploring the most effective ways to partner with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.