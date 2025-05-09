Google enables Gemini Nano in Chrome for AI protection against online scams

Google is going to roll out a fresh suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered safety features across its platforms to protect users from rapidly growing online scams. This includes integrating Google Chrome browser with on-device Gemini Nano model to detect online scams. Google said it is a step towards the fight against online scams in which scammers deceive users to gain access to their sensitive information.

How Google plans on using AI to fight online scams

Gemini Nano integration

Google has announced that Chrome browser’s “Enhanced Protection” mode will now be charged by Gemini Nano, a lightweight, on-device large language model (LLM). This new AI capability will enhance safe browsing by detecting websites which are scam-related, even if the site has not been flagged before.

By analysing the complex and diverse web pages, Gemini Nano helps Chrome users stay safe from remote tech support scams, said Google. Google also plans to extend this protection to cover more scam types over time.

Chrome for Android

Scam attempts are not limited to web pages, they can also reach users through web notifications. Google is rolling out AI-powered notification warnings in Chrome for Android to combat this. When Chrome’s on-device model identifies a suspicious or spammy notification, it alerts the user, by offering the choice to unsubscribe or view the blocked content. Users will also have the option to retain allowing future notifications from that source if they believe it was incorrectly flagged.

Phone and Messages

Google has introduced AI-powered Scam Detection in Google Messages and Phone apps. These tools actively identify suspicious interactions, helping users avoid falling into traps by scammers.

Search

Google stated that its AI-powered scam detection systems have significantly improved detection of web pages with suspicious elements. These improvements help in ensuring legitimacy of results, and protect users from harmful sites trying to steal their sensitive data.

Advancements in AI have supported scam fighting technologies which enable Google to analyse vast quantities of text on the web, identify coordinated scam campaigns and detect emerging threats.