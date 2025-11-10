Soon, Pixel Watch may get Apple Watch-like hypertension alerts: Here's how

Fitbit Labs is said to be testing two experimental features aimed at hypertension detection and notifying Pixel Watch users about unusual health trends. According to a report by 9to5Google, the Fitbit Hypertension Lab intends to “use Pixel Watch data to identify early signs of” blood pressure. The program is reportedly limited to the Pixel Watch 3, with this year’s model not included in the study.

Fitbit Hypertension Lab: What do we know

Fitbit is reportedly looking for “up to 10,000 eligible participants to wear their Google Pixel Watch 3 as they normally would for 180 days” across the US. As part of the study, select participants will receive an Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring cuff to wear for 24 hours, along with a $25 gift card once the device is returned.

According to the report, Google has mentioned that users may notice a slight, temporary change in their watch's battery life, but it should still last for a full day on a single charge. According to 9to5Google, the endgame of this study is to develop hypertension alert features for the Pixel Watch. Notably, Apple released this year's Watch Series 11 with a hypertension alert feature. How does Apple's hypertension detection system work? According to Apple, the feature uses the Apple Watch's optical heart sensor to monitor how a user's blood vessels respond to each heartbeat over a 30-day period. If the system detects possible signs of chronic hypertension or elevated blood pressure, the user will be notified and advised to seek medical guidance.