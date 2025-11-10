Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Pixel Watch may get Apple Watch-like hypertension alerts: Here's how

Soon, Pixel Watch may get Apple Watch-like hypertension alerts: Here's how

Google's Fitbit Labs is reportedly testing two new health features - one that studies early signs of hypertension and another that alerts users when their wellness metrics deviate from usual patterns

Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Fitbit Labs is said to be testing two experimental features aimed at hypertension detection and notifying Pixel Watch users about unusual health trends. According to a report by 9to5Google, the Fitbit Hypertension Lab intends to “use Pixel Watch data to identify early signs of” blood pressure. The program is reportedly limited to the Pixel Watch 3, with this year’s model not included in the study.

Fitbit Hypertension Lab: What do we know

Fitbit is reportedly looking for “up to 10,000 eligible participants to wear their Google Pixel Watch 3 as they normally would for 180 days” across the US. As part of the study, select participants will receive an Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring cuff to wear for 24 hours, along with a $25 gift card once the device is returned.
 
According to the report, Google has mentioned that users may notice a slight, temporary change in their watch’s battery life, but it should still last for a full day on a single charge.
 
According to 9to5Google, the endgame of this study is to develop hypertension alert features for the Pixel Watch. Notably, Apple released this year’s Watch Series 11 with a hypertension alert feature.

How does Apple's hypertension detection system work?

According to Apple, the feature uses the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor to monitor how a user’s blood vessels respond to each heartbeat over a 30-day period. If the system detects possible signs of chronic hypertension or elevated blood pressure, the user will be notified and advised to seek medical guidance.
 
It is possible that Fitbit’s final hypertension alert feature may also work similarly as Apple.

Fitbit unusual trend detection: What do we know

Fitbit has introduced a new experimental feature under its Fitbit Labs programme designed to provide users with an early “heads-up if your health metrics look different.” The initiative aims to help users better understand changes in their well-being by monitoring key health indicators and offering contextual insights.
 
When significant variations are detected, users will be able to log possible causes or symptoms that might explain the deviation. The feature also provides tailored tips for rest and recovery. Additionally, users will receive updates when their metrics stabilise and return to their typical patterns.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

