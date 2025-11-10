BGMI 4.1 update to release soon: Rollout timeline, what to expect, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has revealed details about its upcoming BGMI 4.1 update release. The company took to Instagram to share a video detailing the highlights of the update, which is expected to be rolled out in the next few days. The BGMI 4.1 update will be themed around the winter season, bringing the Penguin Town and the Snow Festival event, among other things.

BGMI 4.1 update rollout timeline

According to a report by InsideSport, the BGMI 4.1 update will be rolled out on November 13.

BGMI 4.1 update: What to expect

The BGMI 4.1 update preview introduces Penguin Town, a new battleground bringing in-game loot and elevated areas to encourage tactical gameplay. The map appears to be designed to support both close-quarters fights and long-range fights. According to the preview, one of the new additions in this update is the Fish Rocket Launcher.