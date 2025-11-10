Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp on Mac, web to soon get media hub for viewing shared files: Report

WhatsApp on Mac, web to soon get media hub for viewing shared files: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing a redesigned media hub for its Mac and Web apps, allowing users to browse, search, and manage shared photos, videos, and documents more easily

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new media hub for its web and Mac versions, giving users a simpler way to view and manage their shared files. According to a report by WABetaInfo, it was first spotted in development back in May. The feature gathers all recent media like photos, videos, GIFs, documents, and links into one place. Instead of opening multiple chats to find a file, users will soon be able to access everything from a single hub available in the app’s sidebar. The feature is already visible to a limited number of users on WhatsApp Web and Mac, and will expand to more users gradually.

WhatsApp’s media hub for Mac and web: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp’s new media hub offers an organised way to browse recently shared content across all chats, from images and videos to links and documents. Instead of scrolling through individual conversations, users can quickly find what they need in one place. The hub focuses on recent files for faster access, while older media can still be viewed within specific chats or on the mobile app.

Media search:

Inside the hub, WhatsApp includes a search tool that helps users find specific items by sender name or caption text. This can be handy when someone remembers who shared a file or what it was about, but not where it appeared.

Multiple selection:

Another feature is multi-select, which lets users pick several files at once to delete, forward, or mark them as favourites for later use. This helps clean up space quickly or share multiple items in one go. 

Media sorting:

  • By date: WhatsApp’s new media hub lets users sort shared files by date, offering the choice to view the newest items first or switch to an older chronological view. This flexibility makes it easier to find specific files without endless scrolling and helps users keep track of when media was shared. By default, files appear in chronological order, but users can switch views to focus on the most recent uploads or revisit older photos and videos from past conversations.
  • By file size: Besides sorting by date, WhatsApp’s media hub also lets users arrange files by size. This option brings the largest items to the top, helping users spot what’s taking up the most space. It’s a practical tool for managing storage, allowing users to quickly review, delete, or save heavy files as needed.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

