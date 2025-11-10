WhatsApp on Mac, web to soon get media hub for viewing shared files: Report

WhatsApp’s media hub for Mac and web: Details
Media search:
Inside the hub, WhatsApp includes a search tool that helps users find specific items by sender name or caption text. This can be handy when someone remembers who shared a file or what it was about, but not where it appeared.
Multiple selection:
Media sorting:
- By date: WhatsApp’s new media hub lets users sort shared files by date, offering the choice to view the newest items first or switch to an older chronological view. This flexibility makes it easier to find specific files without endless scrolling and helps users keep track of when media was shared. By default, files appear in chronological order, but users can switch views to focus on the most recent uploads or revisit older photos and videos from past conversations.
- By file size: Besides sorting by date, WhatsApp’s media hub also lets users arrange files by size. This option brings the largest items to the top, helping users spot what’s taking up the most space. It’s a practical tool for managing storage, allowing users to quickly review, delete, or save heavy files as needed.
