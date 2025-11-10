WhatsApp on Mac, web to soon get media hub for viewing shared files: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new media hub for its web and Mac versions, giving users a simpler way to view and manage their shared files. According to a report by WABetaInfo, it was first spotted in development back in May. The feature gathers all recent media like photos, videos, GIFs, documents, and links into one place. Instead of opening multiple chats to find a file, users will soon be able to access everything from a single hub available in the app’s sidebar. The feature is already visible to a limited number of users on WhatsApp Web and Mac, and will expand to more users gradually.

WhatsApp’s media hub for Mac and web: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp’s new media hub offers an organised way to browse recently shared content across all chats, from images and videos to links and documents. Instead of scrolling through individual conversations, users can quickly find what they need in one place. The hub focuses on recent files for faster access, while older media can still be viewed within specific chats or on the mobile app.

Media search:

Inside the hub, WhatsApp includes a search tool that helps users find specific items by sender name or caption text. This can be handy when someone remembers who shared a file or what it was about, but not where it appeared.