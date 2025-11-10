WhatsApp to soon add strict security mode to protect you from cyber attacks

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new, strict security mode to protect users who believe they might be targets of cyber attacks. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.33.10.70 hints at the new feature in development, which aims to simplify privacy protection by allowing users to enable multiple advanced security settings all at once. WhatsApp is expected to test the feature in upcoming iOS beta updates before expanding it to all users.

WhatsApp’s new strict security: What’s new

According to the report, once it is turned on, the new security mode will automatically adjust various WhatsApp privacy options, including media sharing, call handling and group invites to their most secure settings. This ensures users can safeguard their accounts without manually changing every setting individually. Along with that, WhatsApp is testing new ways to better handle messages from unknown or suspicious accounts, areas that often raise the most concern for users who feel at risk of targeted activity.

Blocking media and attachments WhatsApp is working on a feature that blocks media and attachments from people not in your contacts. When strict security mode is on, photos, videos, and voice messages from unknown numbers will not download automatically, helping prevent harmful or suspicious files. Chats with unsaved numbers will be limited to plain text, reducing phishing risks and giving users better control over what reaches their device. Turning Off Link Previews WhatsApp already lets users turn off link previews from the app’s privacy settings. Normally, when you share or receive a link, WhatsApp creates a small preview with an image and some site details by connecting to that website. Disabling this stops WhatsApp from fetching that data, which helps keep your IP address private and prevents websites or attackers from tracking your device or location through shared links.

Silencing unknown callers WhatsApp is also improving privacy tools like the silence unknown callers feature, which mutes calls from numbers not in your contacts to cut down on spam and scams. The app will also limit group invites so only people you have saved can add you, reducing unwanted additions to random or spam groups. Security notifications for Encryption Code changes WhatsApp will include security code alerts in its strict security mode. These notifications appear when a contact's encryption code changes, usually after they reinstall the app or switch devices. This helps users confirm they are still chatting securely with the right person. While the feature already exists, adding it to the new mode ensures high-risk users get automatic alerts to verify contacts and keep their encrypted chats safe.

Two-Step Verification Protection Two-step verification adds a PIN-based layer of protection whenever someone tries to register a WhatsApp number again. It helps prevent account theft or phishing, even if someone gets access to a SIM or device. WhatsApp's strict mode will automatically enable this option, ensuring that only the rightful user can reactivate their account and keeping identity and data better protected. Limiting visibility of personal information WhatsApp already lets users control who can see their profile photo, status, last seen, and online presence. This helps protect personal details from strangers or suspicious accounts. In strict security mode, these settings will be automatically limited to saved contacts, reducing the risk of misuse or impersonation.