Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may bring OLED touchscreen to MacBook Pro next year: What to expect

Apple may bring OLED touchscreen to MacBook Pro next year: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning to equip its M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models with OLED touchscreen displays by late 2026, alongside design refinements, 5G support, and a thinner chassis

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M5
Representative image: Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M5
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is reportedly planning to introduce OLED display panels on MacBooks, beginning with M6 series chip-powered MacBook Pro models. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these OLED-equipped MacBook Pro variants are expected to debut in late 2026 or early 2027.
 
The report noted that the OLED displays will be exclusive to the higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models, while the standard M6 variant will continue to use miniLED panels. Gurman previously reported that Apple is developing two MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, codenamed K114 and K116, which are now believed to correspond to the M6 Pro and M6 Max models.
Earlier reports also indicated that the OLED panels will use Apple’s Tandem OLED technology—similar to what’s found on the latest iPad Pro lineup. This will likely bring touchscreen functionality to the MacBook for the first time.
 
In addition to the OLED panels, the M6 series chip-powered MacBook Pro models could feature a thinner chassis design, 5G connectivity, and possibly a redesigned display cutout resembling the Dynamic Island rather than a notch for housing Face ID sensors and the camera.

Other Apple devices expected to get OLED displays

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is conducting internal testing for MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPad Air models with OLED displays. Among these, the iPad mini is expected to be the first to receive the upgrade, with an OLED version likely launching as early as next year.

Apple’s upcoming Mac line up

Apple currently offers three MacBook Pro models — a base 14-inch version with an M5 chip, a higher-end 14-inch model with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and a 16-inch model powered by M4 Pro and M4 Max processors.
 
According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to release updated MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, along with a refreshed M5 MacBook Air, in the first half of 2026.
 
Later in the year, Apple is expected to follow up with M5 and M5 Pro Mac mini, as well as M5 Max and M5 Ultra variants of the Mac Studio.
Separately, Bloomberg also reported that Apple is developing a new entry-level MacBook, expected to run on an A-series Apple Silicon processor—the same family of chips that power iPhones. This model, codenamed J700, is reportedly in active testing and early production with suppliers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp on Mac, web to soon get media hub for viewing shared files: Report

Soon, Pixel Watch may get Apple Watch-like hypertension alerts: Here's how

WhatsApp to soon add strict security mode to protect you from cyber attacks

Perplexity Comet AI browser is rolling out on Android: How to join waitlist

Blackmagic Camera app on iOS, Android can now stream to YouTube and Twitch

Topics :Apple MacBook ProApple iPad

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story