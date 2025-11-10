Apple may bring OLED touchscreen to MacBook Pro next year: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce OLED display panels on MacBooks, beginning with M6 series chip-powered MacBook Pro models. According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these OLED-equipped MacBook Pro variants are expected to debut in late 2026 or early 2027.

The report noted that the OLED displays will be exclusive to the higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro models, while the standard M6 variant will continue to use miniLED panels. Gurman previously reported that Apple is developing two MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, codenamed K114 and K116, which are now believed to correspond to the M6 Pro and M6 Max models.

ALSO READ: Apple's M5 MacBook Pro 14 available for purchase in India: Price, offers Earlier reports also indicated that the OLED panels will use Apple’s Tandem OLED technology—similar to what’s found on the latest iPad Pro lineup. This will likely bring touchscreen functionality to the MacBook for the first time. In addition to the OLED panels, the M6 series chip-powered MacBook Pro models could feature a thinner chassis design, 5G connectivity, and possibly a redesigned display cutout resembling the Dynamic Island rather than a notch for housing Face ID sensors and the camera. Other Apple devices expected to get OLED displays Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is conducting internal testing for MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPad Air models with OLED displays. Among these, the iPad mini is expected to be the first to receive the upgrade, with an OLED version likely launching as early as next year.

Apple's upcoming Mac line up Apple currently offers three MacBook Pro models — a base 14-inch version with an M5 chip, a higher-end 14-inch model with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and a 16-inch model powered by M4 Pro and M4 Max processors. According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to release updated MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, along with a refreshed M5 MacBook Air, in the first half of 2026. Later in the year, Apple is expected to follow up with M5 and M5 Pro Mac mini, as well as M5 Max and M5 Ultra variants of the Mac Studio.