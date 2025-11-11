Tech Wrap Nov 11: Spotify on WhatsApp status, Fallout 4, Nano Banana 2

Spotify is introducing new ways for users to share their favourite songs, playlists, and podcasts across multiple social platforms — beginning with deeper integration into WhatsApp. As per Spotify, Android users can now post tracks, playlists, or podcasts as visual cards with the title and cover art on their WhatsApp Status. The feature is rolling out globally and will be available to both free and Premium users in the coming week.

US-based game developer and publisher Bethesda Softworks is marking ten years of Fallout 4, one of its most popular titles alongside The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, by releasing the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition. The updated version is now available on PC, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, offering a more refined and complete version of the post-apocalyptic RPG.

Google's Nano Banana 2 may get 4K output with Gemini 3.0 Google is reportedly preparing to release the next generation of its image-generation tool, Nano Banana. According to TestingCatalog, the new version — named Nano Banana 2 — briefly appeared as a preview on the Media AI platform, suggesting that an update for Gemini users could be on the horizon. Samsung SmartThings adds support for Apple Siri Shortcuts Samsung SmartThings has reportedly introduced support for Siri Shortcuts. As per 9to5Mac, SmartThings Routines are now compatible with Siri Shortcuts, allowing users to trigger automations using voice commands. This makes it easier for iPhone, HomePod, or Apple Watch users to manage their SmartThings-connected devices through Siri.

Google Play to warn users about apps that cause excessive battery drain Google is tightening its policy on Android apps that drain a phone’s battery unnecessarily. Starting March 2026, the Play Store will penalise apps that misuse “wake locks” — the feature that keeps devices awake when the screen is off. As outlined on the Android Developers blog, such apps could see lower visibility in rankings or display warning labels about excessive battery use. Developed in collaboration with Samsung, the policy aims to improve power efficiency and give users clearer insight into high-drain apps. Samsung Galaxy S26 series to debut in Jan 2026 with Qi2 charging: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, in January 2026. While earlier reports hinted at a February launch, the company now seems set to follow a similar schedule as this year. As per 9to5Google, citing South Korea's Chosun Biz, the lineup will likely include the base, Plus, and Ultra models. Xbox Cloud Gaming now available in India: How to get started, pricing, more Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in India. Indian users can now stream and play hundreds of titles on the devices they already own, whether it's on an Xbox console, PC, handheld, mobile phone, select LG and Samsung Smart TVs, or compatible Amazon Fire TV Sticks or Fire TV Cube. All players need is one of the aforementioned devices along with a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, a high-speed internet connection, and an Xbox Game Pass subscription to utilise the cloud gaming service.

How to restore old photos using Google Gemini AI? Know easy prompts & more Users are increasingly turning to advanced AI tools like Google Gemini and ChatGPT to enhance old or blurry photos with impressive precision. These tools use AI to adjust lighting, color, texture, and detail — transforming scanned or digital prints into images that resemble modern DSLR shots. iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more The iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26. Ahead of the event, the company has confirmed several specifications through its Amazon microsite, including details about the display, battery, and performance. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The model debuted in China on October 20.