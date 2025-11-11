Samsung SmartThings adds support for Apple Siri Shortcuts: What it means

For the uninitiated, Siri Shortcuts is a feature in iOS that lets you run automations by asking Siri.

What is Samsung SmartThings

Samsung SmartThings is a platform that lets users control and automate all of their smart home devices from one place. Think of it as a remote control for the entire home — using just the user’s phone. With the SmartThings app, one can turn on lights, adjust the thermostat, lock doors, check cameras, or even control the TV and washing machine, irrespective of where they are.

The idea behind SmartThings is to make everyday tasks easier by connecting all compatible devices so they can work together. For example, one can set a routine that automatically turns off the lights and locks the doors when they leave, or one that turns on the AC and TV when they come home. It also works with many popular brands and supports new smart home standards like Matter, so users are not limited to Samsung products.