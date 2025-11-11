Samsung Galaxy S26 series to debut in Jan 2026 with Qi2 charging: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, in January 2026. Earlier, it was reported that Samsung could delay the launch to late February; however, now the company is likely to stick to a similar launch schedule as this year. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing South Korean news publication Chosun Biz, Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series will also likely encompass a similar lineup to its predecessor, with base, Plus, and Ultra models.

Samsung was earlier expected to rejig its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup by replacing the base variant with the Pro variant and the Plus variant with the Edge variant. However, now those plans seem to be discarded.

A separate report by 9to5Google also stated that the upcoming flagship smartphones could feature Qi2 wireless magnetic charging technology, similar to the Google Pixel 10 series. This could also lead to the smartphones being thicker than their predecessors. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15 India launch set for Nov 13: Check confirmed key specifications Galaxy S26 series: What to expect According to the report, Samsung Galaxy S26 series smartphones could get magnetic wireless charging, abiding by the Qi2 charging standard. This will essentially allow compatible wireless chargers and accessories to stick to the back of the smartphone for better alignment and more efficient wireless charging.

This, in turn, could make the smartphones thicker, as suggested by Android Headlines. The outlet reported that the Galaxy S26 might measure 7.24mm in thickness, while the Galaxy S26 Plus could be 7.35mm thick. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 measures 7.2mm, and the Plus model has a thickness of 7.3mm. Besides the thickness of the devices, Samsung could also tweak the design of the smartphones. The report stated that both Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are likely to feature a camera island on which the lenses will sit. They appear to be similar to the camera island on the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7.