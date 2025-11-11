You can now share Spotify songs, podcasts with preview on WhatsApp status

Spotify is rolling out new ways for users to share their favourite songs, playlists, and podcasts across multiple social platforms — starting with deeper integration into WhatsApp . According to Spotify, Android users can now post tracks, playlists, or even podcasts as a visual card with the title, cover art on their WhatsApp Status. The feature is gradually rolling out worldwide and will be available to both free and Premium users in the coming week.

Spotify’s music sharing: What’s new

Spotify now lets Android users share their favourite songs and playlists directly through WhatsApp Status. The new feature lets users post what they are listening to — whether it is a track, album, playlist, podcast, or audiobook — as a visual card showing the title, cover art, and an “Open on Spotify” button. Viewers of the status can tap to listen or even hear a short preview before deciding to open the full track on Spotify.

ALSO READ: iOS 26.2: Apple Music to allow sharing songs, on WhatsApp Status Spotify has also mentioned other ways to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks with friends. Users can now send tracks directly within the Spotify app as messages. The platform has improved its Instagram integration, allowing people to listen to short audio snippets before opening the full track. Instagram users can now also share what they are listening to on Spotify in real-time via Notes. The company is expanding similar features to other platforms too. Spotify is partnering with TikTok to let users share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks within the short-video app. A similar sharing option is also there in Snapchat, where users can post Spotify clips to their Stories or send them directly through chats. ALSO READ: Bethesda Softworks launches Fallout 4 Anniversary edition: Check what's new The company is expanding similar features to other platforms too. Spotify is partnering with TikTok to let users share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks within the short-video app. A similar sharing option is also there in Snapchat, where users can post Spotify clips to their Stories or send them directly through chats.