Tech Wrap Nov 13: OnePlus 15 launched, iQOO 15 pre-booking, OpenAI GPT 5.1

China’s OnePlus has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India. It becomes the first device in the country to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone sports a triple 50MP rear camera setup powered by OnePlus’ in-house DetailMax Engine, marking a departure from the Hasselblad-tuned cameras seen on earlier models. It runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

iQOO has announced that pre-bookings for its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 15, will open on November 20. Customers who pre-book will get a 12-month extended warranty and a complimentary pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds. The smartphone is set to launch in India on November 26. The iQOO 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and come with a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display.

OpenAI updates ChatGPT with GPT 5.1 models, new personalities OpenAI has unveiled its new GPT-5.1 AI models, introducing two variants — GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking. According to the company, the latest models offer improved capabilities and more personality. GPT-5.1 Instant is described as “warmer” and more conversational, while GPT-5.1 Thinking is designed for advanced reasoning tasks. Krafton releases BGMI 4.1 update: Check new theme, modes, characters Krafton India has rolled out the BGMI 4.1 update — the final update of the year — bringing new seasonal and regional additions to the popular battle royale title. The update introduces a winter theme called Frosty Funland, featuring a new Penguin Town POI (point of interest), an India-exclusive horror NPC named Anamika (the Haunted Indian Bride), and the return of Metro Royale with full season progression. It also includes new vehicles, gear, a Porsche supercar, and themed tactical items for the Erangel map.

OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro to launch in India on Nov 18: Check specifications Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is set to launch the next generation of its Find X lineup in India on November 18. Ahead of the launch, the company has listed the specifications of both smartphones on its official website. The Find X9 series — which includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro — will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The brand has not yet disclosed the pricing details for the Indian market. Google updates Gemini Live to be more expressive and natural

Google has begun rolling out a new update for its Gemini Live interface that makes voice interactions more natural and expressive. As detailed in the company’s blog, the update refines how Gemini interprets tone, rhythm, and emotion in speech. It also adds tools for more engaging conversations, allowing users to adjust Gemini’s response speed, practise new languages, prepare for discussions, generate story ideas, and even switch between accents. The update is currently rolling out on Android and iOS. Google app gets Pinterest-like 'Images' tab: Check what's new, availability Google is introducing a new “Images” tab within the Google app, designed to help users explore and organise visual content based on their interests. According to Google’s blog, the feature makes visual discovery more intuitive — whether users are planning trips, redecorating, or choosing outfits. It aims to assist people who may not know exactly what to search for but can recognise what they’re looking for when they see it.

Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 26.2 for iPhones, introducing several minor yet useful improvements across apps and system settings. As per MacRumors, iOS 26.2 developer beta 2 brings updates to the Games app, CarPlay, and Measure, along with smoother menu transitions and refined interface animations. These tweaks aim to improve usability and provide a more polished experience ahead of the public release. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may launch on December 5: What to expect Samsung is reportedly preparing to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone in early December. According to a report from 9to5Google, citing South Korean publication Chosun Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to debut on December 5. As with previous premium launches, the company is likely to hold a dedicated event to showcase the new device. Valve unveils new Steam Machine, Frame VR headset and more arriving in 2026

Valve, the parent company of Steam, has announced three new hardware devices — the Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller — set to launch in Spring 2026. The Steam Machine is a hybrid PC-console device, the Steam Frame is a wireless VR headset with two controllers and a 6GHz adapter for dedicated streaming, and the Steam Controller resembles popular gamepads from Sony and Microsoft. Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive Sandisk has introduced a new ultra-compact USB-C flash drive named the Sandisk Extreme Fit. Marketed as a “plug-and-stay” storage option, it is small enough to remain connected to laptops without obstruction. The company claims it to be the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, also available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.