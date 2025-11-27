Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Nov 27: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Gemini in Google Maps, Opera Neon

Tech Wrap Nov 27: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Gemini in Google Maps, Opera Neon

Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India. Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance. Opera Neon adds new features. EA offering Battlefield 6 free trial. Gemini Circle Screen feature

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite launched in India with Glyph Light, AI
 
After its global debut on October 29, UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Lite in India. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, the Phone 3a Lite introduces Glyph Light, an evolution of the company’s signature Glyph Interface. Nothing has also confirmed a new Blue colour option for India, in addition to the previously showcased White and Black variants.
 
Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance
 
Google has begun rolling out Gemini AI inside Google Maps, replacing Google Assistant in navigation mode. The company first announced the feature earlier this month, and it is now appearing in the navigation mode for several users. Google’s support page for the feature is now also live, stating that Gemini in Google Maps is accessible on both Android and iOS.
   
Opera has reportedly introduced a new one-minute Deep Research mode, a faster version of its ODRA (Opera Deep Research Agent) tool in its AI-powered Neon browser. According to a report by 9To5Mac, this feature delivers concise research summaries in under a minute. The update also adds Google Docs integration for the Neon “Do” agent and a new model selector for Neon Chat.
   
EA and Battlefield Studios are offering gamers a full week to try Battlefield 6 for free across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The trial began on November 25 and will run until 5:30 pm on December 2. The event serves as a test period for anyone curious about the newest entry in the franchise, which EA says delivered the strongest launch in Battlefield’s history when it released on October 10, 2025. 
 
Google is reportedly testing a Circle to Search–style tool inside the Gemini overlay for select users, allowing them to draw a circle on their screen and share the highlighted content with Gemini for follow-up questions. According to a report by Android Authority, the change brings Circle to Search’s familiar on-screen circling workflow — previously exclusive to Google Search — into the Gemini overlay. 
 
Apple is expected to unveil its next major iPhone software update — likely called iOS 27 — at the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). According to a Bloomberg report released earlier this month, the upcoming version will shift focus toward stability, performance gains and preparing iOS for new hardware categories, including Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone. 
 
Several retailers are currently offering discounts, bank deals, and other limited-period offers on Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and more. For example, Croma is providing price cuts and card discounts on last year’s iPhone 16, along with offers on the iPhone 17 series — including the iPhone Air — as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale.
   
Apple is expected to launch the iOS 26.2 stable update soon. Key introductions in the iOS 26.1 stable update include a customisation option to fine-tune how transparent system elements appear, broadening language availability of Apple Intelligence, Local Capture section in Settings and more. Now, Apple will release more features and improvements with the iOS 26.2 update, likely to be released in December. Here’s what users can expect from the upcoming update.
   
Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc. and other tech companies are warning of potential memory-chip supply shortages in the coming year due to soaring demand from the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure. 
   
China surpassed the US in the global market for 'open' artificial intelligence (AI) models, the Financial Times reported, citing a new study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Hugging Face.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

