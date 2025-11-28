Rockstar rolls out Superyacht Life-themed update in GTA Online: What's new

Rockstar Games has rolled out a week-long set of in-game events and discounts for GTA Online players centered on a new “A Superyacht Life” theme. The update includes a free or heavily discounted upgrade path to the top Galaxy superyacht model, boosted payout multipliers for specific activities, a slate of Black Friday vehicle and property discounts, and time-limited missions that unlock clothing and cash rewards.

Free Aquarius upgrade and yacht offers

In this update, players who already own an Orion or Pisces Galaxy superyacht can upgrade to the Aquarius model at no extra cost (PC users may see a nominal GTA$1 fee). Players who do not own a Galaxy model receive a large discount: GTA$2,000,000 off the Aquarius price plus an additional 40 per cent reduction when shopping Galaxy Super Yachts on the DockTease website.

The “A Superyacht Life” weekly rotation also increases payouts: Rockstar lists 5X GTA$ and RP for the week (check the in-game activity panels for which activities qualify), and Shipwreck chests give 2X GTA$ and RP when found. Weekly missions, FIB Priority File and other activity bonuses Completing three “A Superyacht Life” missions completes the Weekly Challenge and rewards the Vibrant Check Smoking Jacket and GTA$100,000. The week’s FIB Priority File is “The Fine Art File”; finishing it grants 4X GTA$ on payout for that file. Garment Factory owners can launch FIB Files using the Darnell Inc. app in-game. Community Combat Series events are listed with 3X GTA$ and RP rewards this week. The Featured Series “Deadline” returns with double rewards. Rockstar also highlights seasonal wardrobe drops — for example, the Pluck Me Sweater is added to players’ wardrobes if they play this week.

ALSO READ: Apple's second retail store in NCR coming up in Noida on December 11 VIP rewards, tiers and timed goals Players who work on New Listings missions for the in-game Prix Luxury Real Estate portfolio can earn boosted rewards, including double mission payouts and (for GTA+ members) 4X payouts. Completing the New Listings missions by December 7 upgrades a player into the “Very Important Prix Gold Tier,” which locks in a preferred discount rate (GTA$2,000,000 off) for selected A Safehouse listings scheduled to arrive in December. The Gold Tier reward package also includes a Black Rockstar Varsity Crewneck and a GTA$1,000,000 bonus that Rockstar says will be awarded within 72 hours of completion.

Rockstar notes that simply playing GTA Online between November 27 and December 7 places players into the Black Tier, which grants access to a free Übermacht Revolter (Sports) at Luxury Autos with the Sessanta Nove Monogram livery, plus several themed clothing items. Black Friday discounts From November 27 through December 3, Rockstar is running Black Friday discounts across vehicles, properties and certain upgrades. Highlighted price cuts include: Major vehicle discounts: Mammoth Avenger (with upgrades and modifications) — 70 per cent off; Benefactor Terrorbyte (with upgrades and modifications) — 50 per cent off.

Multiple vehicles at 40 per cent off, including Mammoth F-160 Raiju, Imponte Deluxo, Pegassi Toreador, Mammoth Hydra and several supercars and classics.

Properties and facility discounts: select properties such as Eclipse Blvd Garage, Garment Factory, Hands On Car Wash, Hangars, High-End Apartments and Nightclubs — 50 per cent off.

Upgrades and modifications: Hangar and Nightclub upgrades at 50 per cent off. Gun Van inventory and discounts All Gun Van inventories are discounted this week — at least 30 per cent off for standard users and 40 per cent off for GTA+ members. Specific headline discounts for GTA+ members include the Railgun and Compact EMP Launcher at 50 per cent off; other weapons and explosives listed include Battle Rifle, Heavy Rifle, Precision Rifle, Widowmaker, Up-n-Atomizer, Sticky Bombs and melee options.