Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out Power Saving mode for Maps on Pixel 10 series: How to use

Google rolls out Power Saving mode for Maps on Pixel 10 series: How to use

Google is rolling out a new Power Saving mode for Maps on the Pixel 10 lineup, offering a simplified navigation view that can extend battery life by up to four hours during driving

Google Maps
Representative Image: Google Map app
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Google has begun rolling out its new Power Saving mode for Maps navigation on the Pixel 10 lineup, offering a stripped-down, low-power version of turn-by-turn directions designed to extend battery life during long drives. The feature, first spotted after the recent Feature Drop, is now live on Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and is enabled by default.
 
With this update, pressing the power button during driving navigation switches Maps into a simplified layout that consumes less power, displaying only essential information such as the next turn and a minimal map view. Google says this mode can deliver up to four additional hours of battery life depending on driving conditions and display settings.

Google Maps Power Saving mode: Details

When enabled, Power saving mode replaces the full Google Maps interface with a minimal black-and-white layout. This trimmed-down view removes most UI elements to reduce screen power consumption:
  • A simplified map layer with next-turn instructions at the top
  • System status bar remains visible
  • Route information is shown at the bottom
  • No Google Assistant/Gemini button
  • FABs (floating action buttons) and on-screen speed readouts are removed
  • No left/right menu buttons or extra controls
The feature works only for driving navigation, not for walking or cycling routes, and is limited to portrait orientation.
 
To activate the low-power layout while navigating, users simply need to press the power button. Pressing it again — or tapping the screen — returns Maps to the full navigation interface. Power saving mode also turns off automatically once the user arrives at their destination. 

Google Maps Power Saving mode: How to use it

The feature is turned on by default, but Pixel 10 users can toggle it manually through Maps settings.
 
Enable or disable Power saving mode:
  • Open Google Maps
  • Tap your profile picture
  • Go to Settings > Navigation
  • Under Driving options, turn Power saving mode on or off
Use Power saving mode during navigation:
  • Enter your destination in Maps
  • Select Driving
  • Start navigation
  • Press the power button to switch into the low-power map
  • Tap the screen or press the power button again to exit

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rockstar rolls out Superyacht Life-themed update in GTA Online: What's new

Apple's second retail store in NCR coming up in Noida on December 11

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo cancel plans to release iPhone Air-like device: Report

Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries

iOS 27: iPhone Fold specific features to Apple Intelligence, what to expect

Topics :GoogleGoogle MapsGoogle Pixel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story