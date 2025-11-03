Google Photos adds 'trendy' templates for quick video edits: How to use

Google Photos is rolling out new video editing templates for making short video creation easier for users. According to Google’s support page, the update expands on the app’s existing Highlight video feature, adding “trendy” templates. These pre-set formats are designed to help users turn their photos and clips into polished, shareable videos without needing advanced editing skills.

Each template comes with built-in music, text placements and cuts synced to the rhythm of the soundtrack. Users can insert their own media and the app will automatically align visuals to match the beat and mood of the chosen template. According to Google, the goal is to simplify storytelling by offering creative video styles that are both quick to make and visually appealing.

How to use the Google’s new templates: Open the Google Photos app on your Android device.

Tap Create, then Edit

Select Highlight video

Browse through the available video templates and select one.

Choose your photos and videos manually,

or tap “Help me select” for automatic media selection.

Use the Search bar to find content by people, places, or time frames (e.g., “Birthday,” “Beach,” “Japan”) After adding the content, users can preview the video, make basic tweaks like changing clips, adjusting text or switching music and then tap Save to generate the final version. The video can be played directly in the app once processing is complete.