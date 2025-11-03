Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Photos adds 'trendy' templates for quick video edits: How to use

Google Photos adds 'trendy' templates for quick video edits: How to use

Google Photos adds new video templates that automatically sync clips to music, making it easier to create short, trendy highlight videos on Android

Google Photos
Google Photos(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:19 PM IST
Google
Google Photos is rolling out new video editing templates for making short video creation easier for users. According to Google’s support page, the update expands on the app’s existing Highlight video feature, adding “trendy” templates. These pre-set formats are designed to help users turn their photos and clips into polished, shareable videos without needing advanced editing skills.
 
Each template comes with built-in music, text placements and cuts synced to the rhythm of the soundtrack. Users can insert their own media and the app will automatically align visuals to match the beat and mood of the chosen template. According to Google, the goal is to simplify storytelling by offering creative video styles that are both quick to make and visually appealing. 
 
How to use the Google’s new templates: 
  • Open the Google Photos app on your Android device.
  • Tap Create, then Edit 
  • Select Highlight video
  • Browse through the available video templates and select one.
  • Choose your photos and videos manually, 
  • or tap “Help me select” for automatic media selection.
  • Use the Search bar to find content by people, places, or time frames (e.g., “Birthday,” “Beach,” “Japan”)
 
After adding the content, users can preview the video, make basic tweaks like changing clips, adjusting text or switching music and then tap Save to generate the final version. The video can be played directly in the app once processing is complete.
 
Currently, the new templates are not widely available and it may roll out gradually. The existing Highlight video tool, introduced in 2023, still supports basic editing features like adding music and changing aspect ratios. 
Google said that the update is part of its effort to make video creation “easy and automated,” while giving users creative control through smart media selection and customisable templates.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

