Dyson has expanded its air purifier lineup in India with the launch of the Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx and the Purifier Hot+Cool HP1. The company said the new models can capture up to 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and feature Dyson’s most advanced gas-capture system yet. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to capture ultrafine pollutants, while the HP2 De-NOx adds a new K-Carbon filter that captures 50 per cent more Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂) than standard carbon filters.

WhatsApp tests third-party chat support for cross-app messaging: Report WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that enables users to message people from other supported apps, allowing cross-platform conversations. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.32.10.72 introduces a new “third-party chats” option. The report noted that the feature was first spotted in Android beta 2.25.33.8 and is now expanding to iPhones. GTA 6 launch delayed: Rockstar Games sets new release date for Nov 19, 2026 Rockstar Games has postponed the release of GTA 6. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company announced that the game, originally slated for May 26, 2026, will now release on November 19, 2026. Rockstar said it needs additional time to further refine the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design Realme is preparing to unveil its new flagship, the GT 8 Pro, in India on November 20. Ahead of the announcement, the company has revealed key details, including display and battery specs. The smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and an interchangeable camera layout co-developed with Japanese brand Ricoh. Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta for iPhones Apple has begun rolling out the first public beta of iOS 26.2, following the developer beta earlier this week. The update adds a new Lock Screen slider for adjusting the Liquid Glass effect and includes improvements to apps like Reminders, Health, and Podcasts. It also extends AirPods Live Translation support to more users across the European Union.

OnePlus 15 to launch in India with 165Hz display, 7300mAh battery The OnePlus 15 is set to debut in India on November 13. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several specifications for the Indian variant. The flagship will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and house a 7,300mAh battery. Spotify now offers shareable weekly recap of top music picks Spotify has rolled out a new feature called “Listening Stats,” giving users a weekly recap of their music activity. According to Spotify’s blog, the feature highlights top artists, songs, and weekly listening milestones and can be accessed for up to four weeks. Available to both free and premium users in selected markets, it serves as a lighter, more frequent version of the popular year-end Spotify Wrapped.

IKEA launches smart home products compatible with Alexa, Google, Apple Home IKEA has introduced a new range of 21 Matter-compatible smart home products, marking a major refresh of its connected ecosystem. The updated lineup includes lighting, sensors, remotes, and smart plugs, all designed to function smoothly across platforms through the Matter standard. With this rollout, IKEA aims to simplify connected living and improve accessibility while ensuring support for Google Home, Apple Home, and Amazon Alexa. Google begins rolling out Gemini to Android Auto with Live support Google’s Gemini assistant is now rolling out to Android Auto, as first revealed during Google I/O 2025. According to 9to5Google, the update has begun reaching some beta users, indicating early signs of Gemini replacing Google Assistant in vehicles. The rollout appears to affect users running Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7.

Apple may add ultra-wide camera to iPhone Air next year Apple’s upcoming iPhone Air model is expected to include a dual-camera setup while keeping its slim design. As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is testing a version that adds an ultra-wide lens alongside the main camera on the next-generation iPhone Air. The report also noted that the company internally refers to the device as the “iPhone 18 Air” and plans to launch it next year. OpenAI faces 7 lawsuits claiming ChatGPT drove people to suicide, delusions OpenAI is facing seven lawsuits alleging that ChatGPT caused suicidal behaviour and delusions in users with no prior mental health conditions. Filed in California state courts, the lawsuits accuse the company of wrongful death, assisted suicide, involuntary manslaughter, and negligence. The filings, made by the Social Media Victims Law Center and Tech Justice Law Project, claim OpenAI released GPT-4o despite internal warnings about its psychological risks. Four deaths by suicide have been linked to the claims.