Google begins rolling out Gemini to Android Auto with Live support: Report

Early rollout spotted among beta users
Gemini replaces Assistant
Gemini Live in Android Auto: Key features
- “Gemini Live” introduces a real-time conversational mode for personal guidance while driving. Triggered by the command “Hey Google, let’s talk,” it allows users to explore ideas or seek advice while taking their hands off the wheel.
- Gemini can compose, edit, and translate text messages in over 40 languages, and even remember language preferences for specific contacts.
- Gemini can find information and take action by connecting with apps like Google Maps, YouTube Music, Spotify, and Calendar.
- It can also perform advanced searches such as “find good taco places along the way,” then refine results using reviews or common user questions.
- It can surface relevant information buried in other apps, like locating a meeting or event mentioned in Gmail.
- Google has confirmed that it is expanding app categories on Android Auto to include games and video apps for parked or charging moments.
