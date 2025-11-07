Google begins rolling out Gemini to Android Auto with Live support: Report

Google’s Gemini assistant is making its way to Android Auto, as showcased by the company at the 2025 Google I/O conference. According to a 9to5Google report, the rollout appears to have quietly begun for some beta users, marking the first signs of Gemini replacing Google Assistant in cars. According to the report, users running Android Auto versions 15.6 and 15.7 have started noticing the change.

Early rollout spotted among beta users

Over the past day, several users have reportedly spotted Gemini active within Android Auto. According to 9to5Google, the rollout seems to be server-side, meaning it doesn’t rely on a traditional software update. Some of the first reports have surfaced from users running Android Auto 15.6 and 15.7 beta on devices such as the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

At the moment, it is unclear whether these specific beta versions are directly responsible for enabling Gemini or if the timing is coincidental. For now, the rollout appears to be limited and may be part of a gradual test phase. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15 to launch in India with 165Hz display, 7300mAh battery: Details Gemini replaces Assistant The report added that users who have received the update have said that Gemini now replaces Google Assistant entirely within Android Auto. The experience still supports the familiar “Hey Google” wake command but responds through Gemini instead. Gemini introduces a more conversational interface and improved contextual understanding compared to Assistant. It also ties into Gemini’s ecosystem of connected apps and extensions, giving users access to services such as Google Home, Keep, and Maps directly through their car display.

Gemini Live in Android Auto: Key features Earlier in May, Google revealed key features of Gemini in Android Auto. Here’s what it can do: “Gemini Live” introduces a real-time conversational mode for personal guidance while driving. Triggered by the command “Hey Google, let’s talk,” it allows users to explore ideas or seek advice while taking their hands off the wheel.

Gemini can compose, edit, and translate text messages in over 40 languages, and even remember language preferences for specific contacts.

Gemini can find information and take action by connecting with apps like Google Maps, YouTube Music, Spotify, and Calendar.

It can also perform advanced searches such as “find good taco places along the way,” then refine results using reviews or common user questions.

It can surface relevant information buried in other apps, like locating a meeting or event mentioned in Gmail.

Google has confirmed that it is expanding app categories on Android Auto to include games and video apps for parked or charging moments. ALSO READ: Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect