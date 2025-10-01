Tech Wrap Oct 1: Realme 15x launch, Powerbeats Fit, Amazon Echo, Sora app

Expanding its number series in India, China’s Realme launched the Realme 15x smartphone on October 1. Starting at Rs 16,999, the Realme 15x smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Measuring 8.28mm in thickness, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh battery. The smartphone features a Crystal Wave design with Pulse Light at the back.

Apple-owned Beats has unveiled the Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds, a refreshed version of its Beats Fit Pro earbuds, in India. The Powerbeats Fit earbuds boast active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, the Powerbeats Fit are said to offer seamless integration with iOS devices, including automatic device switching, audio sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My support.

Amazon unveils Echo devices designed for Alexa+, Kindle Scribe Amazon has unveiled upgrades across its entertainment, smart home, and productivity devices. The company announced a new range of Fire TV lineup with Alexa+, next-generation Echo smart speakers and displays, a redesigned Kindle Scribe with colour support, Blink 2K cameras, Ring’s first 4K cameras with AI-powered pet search, and the launch of Alexa+, a generative AI-powered assistant available for Prime members. OpenAI launches Sora app comparable to Meta Vibes OpenAI has released Sora, an iOS app comparable to Meta AI app’s Vibes feature, which lets users create, remix, and explore AI-generated video and audio content. The app is powered by OpenAI’s latest video-and-audio generation model, Sora 2, which is designed to improve realism, physics consistency, and controllability in AI-generated media, said OpenAI.

Nothing OS 4.0 rolls out in open beta Nothing has kicked off the rollout for the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta. The Android 16-based firmware update includes an AI usage dashboard, the new “Stretch” camera preset, system-level app optimisation, refreshed design elements, extra dark mode, pop-up view multitasking, and overall performance improvements. Apple may have iPad Pro M5 in launch pipeline Apple has not yet made any official announcements about the possibility of iPad Pro (M5) and yet an unboxing video of the said device has reportedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by 9To5Mac, two unboxing videos of the iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) Wi-Fi have surfaced so far, hinting at its potential launch in the coming months. Interestingly, earlier last year, an unboxing video of the M4 MacBook Pro surfaced on the web ahead of its launch.

Adobe Premiere arrives on Apple iPhone to rival CapCut, VN, more Adobe has released the Premiere mobile app for iPhone, bringing its professional-grade video editing tools to smartphones. According to the company, the app includes a multi-track timeline for frame-accurate editing, with support for 4K HDR video, speed controls, motion effects and more. The app offers a way to produce and refine videos directly from mobile devices while keeping the option to continue projects on desktop with Premiere Pro. Microsoft tests Copilot Portraits with 40 human-like avatars in voice chats Microsoft is testing Copilot Portraits, a new feature that gives its chatbot a human-like face during real-time voice conversations. Available through Copilot Labs in the US, UK, and Canada, the feature introduces 40 stylised avatars designed to display natural facial expressions while speaking.