Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip for mid-range phones: What's new

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm has unveiled its latest mid-range mobile platform, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip. Built on a 4nm process node, the new chip is said to offer improved CPU and GPU performance, as well as support for 200MP photos and high-resolution video. According to Qualcomm, the new chip is designed to deliver faster performance, better gaming, and improved photography.

How does the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 compare to the previous generation?

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 offers up to 36 per cent better CPU performance and 59 per cent faster GPU performance compared to the last-generation Snapdragon 6-series platform. This translates to faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and more responsive overall performance. Gaming performance also gets a boost, with support for up to 144 FPS at FHD+ resolution, enhanced graphics with Variable Rate Shading, and reduced touch latency via Qualcomm Game Quick Touch.

What is new with Snapdragon 6s Gen 4? High-resolution capture: Support for 200MP photos and high-resolution video with hardware-accelerated Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR). Qualcomm said that this will ensure sharp, detailed images even in low-light conditions.

Enhanced gaming: Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, combined with Variable Rate Shading for improved graphics and Game Quick Touch for reduced latency.

Connectivity: Qualcomm 5G Modem-RF System supports Release 16 5G, while FastConnect delivers Wi-Fi 6 and 6E connectivity with speeds up to 2.9 Gbps.

Audio and media enhancements: The platform supports Snapdragon Sound technology, which the company said improves audio quality across devices.