Home / Technology / Tech News / Claude AI now remembers past chats as Anthropic launches memory feature

Claude AI now remembers past chats as Anthropic launches memory feature

Anthropic adds a memory feature to Claude AI, letting users recall past chats automatically. Available now for Max users, rolling out soon to Pro subscribers

Anthropic Claude 3 model
Anthropic Claude 3 model (Image: Anthropic)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anthropic is rolling out a memory feature for its Claude chatbot that enables the AI to recall details from past conversations without users having to reintroduce context each time. The feature is being made available to Max subscribers starting today, while Pro users will gain access over the next few days. According to the company, users will now be able to see exactly what Claude remembers, instead of relying on vague summaries.
 
A similar capability already exists in competing chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, placing Claude in closer competition with them.

Claude’s memory feature: Details

Previously, only Team and Enterprise users could access Claude’s memory mode, which allowed the chatbot to automatically recall context from earlier chats. The new rollout brings this functionality to individual subscribers as well.
 
The feature remains optional and can be turned on from the settings menu. Users will find two main controls: “search and reference chats” and “generate memory from chat history.”
 
In a YouTube video announcing the update, Anthropic said:
 
“Claude can now remember how you work across conversations on web, desktop, and mobile apps. No more re-explaining context or hunting through old chats — just pick up right where you left off.” 
 
Transparency and control
 
Anthropic emphasised that Claude’s memory is fully transparent, giving users the ability to see, edit, or delete anything the chatbot remembers.
 
Users can toggle specific memories on or off, or even modify them through natural conversation. For instance, they can instruct Claude to forget an old project or focus only on certain details going forward.
 
Each project in Claude also has its own separate memory space, ensuring that work-related chats don’t overlap with personal ones — a design meant to help users stay organised and avoid context mix-ups.
 
Additionally, Anthropic confirmed that users can export their stored memories at any time, reaffirming that there’s “no lock-in” to the Claude ecosystem. 
 
The introduction of memory in Claude AI marks a major step toward contextual continuity in AI assistants, aiming to make conversations more fluid, personal, and efficient — and positioning Anthropic’s chatbot as a stronger rival to ChatGPT and Gemini.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip for mid-range phones: What's new

GTA Online Halloween update: Get Benefactor Krieger supercar for free

Microsoft Copilot in Edge can draw from all tabs, make reservations, more

ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI confirms profiles, tab groups, ad blockers are coming

Edge or Plus? Lineup confusion reportedly delays Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsChatGPT

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story