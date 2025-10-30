Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15 launches in India on Nov 13: Check expected specs, availability

OnePlus 15 launches in India on Nov 13: Check expected specs, availability

OnePlus 15 India launch set for November 13; flagship smartphone to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, triple 50MP cameras, and Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

OnePlus has announced that its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, will launch in India on November 13. The device, unveiled earlier this week in China, is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset — a detail the company has confirmed will remain unchanged for the Indian variant. It will also ship with OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16.
 
The OnePlus 15 debuted in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to launch in India under the OnePlus 15R branding. However, the company has yet to confirm this rebrand and its launch timeline.

OnePlus 15 India launch: Details

While announcing the launch date of the OnePlus 15 in India, the company revealed that the OnePlus 15 will be available for purchase immediately after the India launch.
  • Date: November 13
  • Time: 7 PM IST
  • Sale starts: 8PM IST

OnePlus 15: What to expect

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 in India will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM in the 16GB variant. It also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple 50MP camera with OnePlus’ own DetailMax Engine, that will introduce new imaging features such as the new 26MP mode, Clear Burst shots at 10 frames per second and improved low light capabilities.
 
Based on these similarities, the OnePlus 15 in India is expected to closely mirror the Chinese version in terms of hardware.
  For reference, the OnePlus 15 in China sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2772×1272 pixels, offering up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz, with select scenarios reaching 165Hz. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies. Powering the device is a 7,300mAh battery that supports 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W wireless charging.
 
The company’s Indian website has also teased the device in three colour options — Sand Dune, Absolute Black, and Misty Purple — which match the finishes offered in China.

OnePlus 15: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772×1272 resolution), 1800 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate with some scenes supporting up to 165Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle camera + 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50MP telephoto camera
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,300mAh
  • Charging: 120W Super Flash Charge, 50W wireless flash charging
  • Thickness: 8.1 to 8.2mm (depending on the colour variant)
  • Colour: Sand Dune, Absolute Black, Misty Purple
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

