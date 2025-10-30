OnePlus 15 launches in India on Nov 13: Check expected specs, availability

While announcing the launch date of the OnePlus 15 in India, the company revealed that the OnePlus 15 will be available for purchase immediately after the India launch.

Date: November 13

Time: 7 PM IST

Sale starts: 8PM IST

OnePlus 15: What to expect

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 in India will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM in the 16GB variant. It also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple 50MP camera with OnePlus’ own DetailMax Engine, that will introduce new imaging features such as the new 26MP mode, Clear Burst shots at 10 frames per second and improved low light capabilities.

Based on these similarities, the OnePlus 15 in India is expected to closely mirror the Chinese version in terms of hardware.