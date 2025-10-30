AI spending spree tests investors' patience at Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet

By Matt Day

The largest technology companies are betting on an AI future powered by gigantic complexes of data centers filled with humming servers.

Now that the staggering cost of this push is coming into sharper focus, it’s testing nerves on Wall Street.

Three bellwethers from different corners of the technology world – Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. — together racked up some $78 billion in capital expenditures last quarter. That’s up 89 per cent from a year earlier.

Meta and Microsoft shares fell in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the companies disclosed the expenditures as part of quarterly reports. Meta also warned that 2026 outlays would be “notably larger” than in 2025. Most of that cash was destined for data center construction and graphics processing units and other gear to fill them. Each increased their forecasts for future outlays. That was enough to rattle investors conditioned to expect enormous spending.

Though Google investors largely took its spending increase in stride, sending the shares up more than 6 per cent in late trading, the trio of reports renewed questions over whether a bubble is forming. On a conference call with Microsoft executives, Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler asked if they were confident that the AI investments would pay off. “Or, frankly, are we in a bubble?” Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood reiterated that the company can’t meet current demand for AI and other services, even after spending tens of billions in recent quarters. “I thought we were going to catch up,” she said. “We are not. Demand is increasing. It is not increasing in just one place. It is increasing across many places.”

Microsoft helped kick off the artificial intelligence boom by backing OpenAI with a $13 billion investment. And the software giant’s data center build-out is seen as key to maintaining leadership in the AI field. Still, the company surprised investors by notching a record $34.9 billion in capital expenditures during the September quarter. The Azure cloud-computing division – Microsoft’s main vehicle for recouping those investments – saw revenue continue to rise at a rapid clip, but at about the same rate as the prior quarter. A higher growth rate would have provided more assurance that the spending binge is worth it.

Alphabet’s Google, meanwhile, gave a more encouraging outlook. The company said its Gemini AI assistant now has 650 million monthly active users, up 44 per cent from three months ago. And the Google cloud platform has bagged more billion-dollar deals in the first nine months of 2025 than in the prior two years, CFO Anat Ashkenazi said on a call with analysts. Cloud revenue rose 34 per cent to $15.2 billion, beating the $14.8 billion estimate. But Google’s expenses also are climbing. The company expects its capital expenditures to be as much as $93 billion this year, up from the previous estimate of $85 billion, Ashkenazi said. Next year, she sees a “significant increase” in those numbers.

Investors will get a clearer picture of the cloud computing industry on Thursday, when market leader Amazon.com Inc. is scheduled to post its results. Apple Inc. also is slated to give its quarterly numbers that afternoon. Of the three companies reporting on Wednesday, Meta offered the most jarring picture. In addition to posting an eye-popping $16 billion tax charge, the company warned that capital spending would grow at a “significantly faster” clip next year. Unlike Microsoft and Google, Meta isn’t a major cloud-computing provider to outside customers. That means its spending spree could be riskier. If Microsoft and Google overestimate the need for AI services, they already have a way to sell excess computing power to others. And that external demand remains healthy. Both companies reported enormous increases in their backlogs — a tally that represents what customers have committed to spend in the future.

Microsoft’s backlog for commercial customers, which includes some non-cloud expenditures, was $392 billion. Google’s was $155 billion, almost double where it stood just 18 months ago. With Meta, the AI payoff is less clear. The company, which is infusing AI services into Instagram and Facebook, said the investments will help it better target advertising. That’s the main source of revenue for the Menlo Park, California-based company. During Meta’s earnings call Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company has options if it ends up spending too much on infrastructure. In one scenario, it could sell the computing power to other companies.