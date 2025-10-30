Nothing launches Phone 3a Lite with Glyph Light, transparent design

The new Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution (1080x2392 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak HDR brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, same as the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the imaging front, it gets a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a 16MP sensor. The Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging. It is also rated IP54 for dust and water resistance.

The most notable design change is the introduction of a new Glyph Light at the back — an evolution of Nothing’s Glyph Interface. Instead of multiple LED strips found on the other Phone 3a models, the Phone 3a Lite features a single LED bulb that replicates core Glyph functionalities. It supports features such as silent and essential notifications, camera countdown for group shots, and customisable light sequences for incoming calls and alerts.

Running on Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5, the Phone 3a Lite introduces several AI-powered features. The standout among these is Essential Space, accessed through the Essential Key. This feature acts as a central hub for managing saved media and notes, allowing users to search through them using natural language prompts and enabling smart contextual actions — for instance, creating calendar events directly from saved content. Other notable additions include Smart Drawer for automatic app organisation, Private Space for safeguarding personal data, and App Locker for securing individual apps.