Tech wrap Oct 4: India-made iPhone 16 Pros, Lava Agni 3, WhatsApp, and more

Apple kicks off iPhone 16 Pros manufacturing in India; plans 4 more stores

Apple has confirmed that it is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India as of October 4. The company also announced plans to enhance its retail presence by opening four new stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. This expansion follows the opening of stores in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai, in April 2023. However, Apple has not specified a timeline for the launch of these new stores. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lava has launched the Agni 3 smartphone, which features a dual-display design and a customizable Action Key reminiscent of the iPhone. This key can be programmed by users to carry out various tasks. Another highlight is the secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display on the back, which allows users to view quick notifications, preview images from the main camera, and more.

WhatsApp is rolling out several new features, including the ability to like status updates, make private mentions, and reshare statuses. Users can now tag other WhatsApp accounts in their status updates, enabling those mentioned to repost the status on their own accounts. Each status can include mentions of up to five individuals, and users can privately tag someone without revealing their names. Notifications will be sent to those who are mentioned.

More From This Section

Apple has released its first update for iOS 18, known as iOS 18.0.1. While it does not include the anticipated artificial intelligence features, this update focuses on performance enhancements and addresses several issues, including a problem with the iPhone 16 series experiencing an unresponsive touchscreen in certain situations. Additionally, Apple has resolved security concerns related to the microphone and the new Passwords app.

Samsung India has introduced festive offers for its sixth-generation Galaxy Z series, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The promotions feature bank cashback, upgrade bonuses on exchange deals, and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Assurance plan is available at a discounted price of Rs 999 as part of these festive offers. Customers can take advantage of these deals both online and in retail stores.

OpenAI has unveiled a new workspace interface called Canvas for its ChatGPT AI chatbot. This interface appears in a separate section next to the main conversation, enabling users to highlight specific sections or request ChatGPT to focus on particular tasks while assisting with writing or coding.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone users may have to wait longer for the Android 15 update. During its Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024, the South Korean tech giant announced that the Android 15-based One UI 7 interface will not be publicly released until 2025.

Sony is reportedly introducing support for Google’s Find My Device network for its headphones and earbuds. This upcoming software update will simplify locating the WF-1000XM5 earbuds and WH-1000XM5 headphones.

Google is launching product advertisements within its AI Overviews. When users perform a search, the AI summaries will now display the answer alongside relevant products available for purchase. These advertised products will appear under a "sponsored" header. According to Google spokesperson Craig Ewer, ads will only be shown if the search query has a "commercial angle."

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE may be the first model to incorporate the company’s own 5G modem, potentially replacing Qualcomm's modem for connectivity, according to a report by 9to5Mac. The report also outlines other specifications for the next iPhone SE, including details about the camera and display.

With an expanding library of exclusive titles and loawaited support for retro gaming emulators, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has something to offer every gamer.

The iPhone 16 continues Apple's tradition of iterative improvements, with AI enhancements still on the horizon that may unlock its full potential once available.

Google's India Managing Director, Roma Datta Chobey, has highlighted that hardware is a significant focus for the company in India as it celebrates 20 years of its presence in the country.

Apple announced on Friday that it will open four new stores in India, located in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. Additionally, the company is set to launch its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series devices later this month.

On Friday, Google announced that it would cease linking to news articles from New Zealand and terminate its agreements with local news organisations if the government moves forward with a law requiring tech companies to pay a fair price for content featured on their platforms.