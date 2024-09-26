Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check deals on iPhones, foldables, more

Amazon kicked off its Great Indian Festival sale for Prime members on September 27, offering discounts, bank offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalments (no-cost EMIs) on a range of smartphones, including Apple iPhones and foldable devices from Motorola. The offers and discounts are now live for Prime members.

In the bank offers, Amazon is providing up to 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card EMI and non-EMI transactions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The smartphone deals cover various categories and price ranges, with significant offers on iPhones and foldable devices. Here’s a detailed look at some of the top deals available during the sale:

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is offered at Rs 39,999 onwards, inclusive of all applicable deals and bank offers. These offers include up to 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card EMI and non-EMI transactions, along with an additional Rs 500 discount on nine-month and longer EMI transactions. No promo code is required; however, an eligible card must be selected at checkout to avail these offers.

The iPhone 13 features the A15 Bionic chip, a dual-camera system, and a Retina XDR display, making it a strong choice for those seeking a premium Apple experience at a more affordable price point.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available from Rs 109,999, including all offers. This smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery, making it a great option for users desiring a high-end Samsung experience.

Motorola Razr 50

The Motorola Razr 50 starts at Rs 49,999, inclusive of all applicable deals and bank offers. These include up to 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card EMI and non-EMI transactions, plus an additional Rs 8,750 discount for a minimum purchase value of Rs 10,000. No promo code is necessary, but an eligible card must be selected at checkout to avail these offers.

The Motorola Razr 50 features a unique foldable design with a 6.9-inch pOLED FHD+ main display and a 3.63-inch pOLED FHD+ cover display. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, it packs a 4,200 mAh battery, making it an attractive option for those interested in foldable technology.

Xiaomi 14

The Xiaomi 14 is offered at Rs 47,999 onwards, inclusive of all offers. It features a 50 MP Leica camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and has a 4,610 mAh battery, catering to photography enthusiasts seeking high-end camera capabilities on a budget.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R is available from Rs 34,999, including all offers. These include up to 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card EMI and non-EMI transactions, along with an additional Rs 1,750 discount for a minimum purchase value of Rs 15,000.

The OnePlus 12R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and features a 5,500 mAh battery. It runs on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, making it a solid choice for those seeking a performance-oriented smartphone with lasting battery life.