Still on iOS 18? Take note of these before you update your iPhone to iOS 26

How to update to iOS 18.7 instead of iOS 26
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- Here you will see the option to install either iOS 26 or iOS 18.7
- Tap on ‘Download and Install’ under the iOS 18.7 banner to begin the process.
- After the download, choose to install immediately, schedule it for later, or select Remind Me Later.
- Tap on ‘Install Now’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
Already updated to iOS 26? Here’s how to tone down the Liquid Glass design
Reduce Transparency
- Go to Settings > Accessibility > Display and Text Size.
- Enable the Reduce Transparency toggle.
Increase Contrast
- In the same Display and Text Size menu, enable Increase Contrast.
- This helps separate text and UI elements more clearly from the background.
Adjusting app icons
- Long-press on your iPhone’s home screen.
- Tap Edit at the top left.
- Choose the Tinted option.
- Enable Increase Contrast to further minimize the see-through effect.
