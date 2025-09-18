Tech Wrap Sept 18: Meta Ray-Ban Display, Google Discover, Zoom AI companion

Meta kicked off its annual Connect event with the launch of its first smart glasses equipped with an integrated display. Named the Meta Ray-Ban Display, these glasses feature an in-lens screen that lets users view notifications, translations, Meta AI, image previews, and more. The company also introduced the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) with a longer-lasting battery and an enhanced camera, along with the Oakley Meta Vanguard, a sports-oriented variant.

Google has updated its Discover feed to include new formats, additional content types, and improved follow options for tailored recommendations. With this upgrade, users can stay more closely connected to the content they prefer. Previously, Google allowed users to select news sources in Top Stories, and it now aims to create more direct engagement between users, publishers, and creators within Discover.

Zoom introduces cross platform AI notetaker in latest update: What's more During the Zoomtopia conference on September 17, Zoom unveiled several AI-driven updates to enhance meetings and productivity. Key features include AI Companion 3.0, which operates across multiple platforms, upgraded note-taking, AI-assisted scheduling, lifelike AI avatars, and customizable AI agents via the Custom AI Companion add-on to deliver more personalized collaboration. Microsoft to power free-to-use NotePad on Windows with AI tools Microsoft is rolling out new updates to three Windows 11 apps—Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad—for Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. Paint now supports project files and opacity adjustments, Snipping Tool adds Quick Markup for instant annotations, and Notepad is gaining AI-based writing features on Copilot Plus PCs.

Google Meet adds 'Ask Gemini AI' to summarise, catch up, and more Google is bringing its Ask Gemini AI assistant to Meet, offering advanced features to select Workspace users for improved meeting efficiency. With Ask Gemini, participants can summarise discussions, receive recaps, highlight decisions and tasks, and quickly catch up on missed content if the “Take Notes for Me” function is enabled. Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 lands on Pixels: Check what's new, eligible models Google has pushed the second beta of Android 16 QPR2 (Quarterly Platform Release) to eligible Pixel phones. The update introduces enhancements around security, performance, personalisation, and health tracking. Notable changes include new app icon shapes, better protection from SMS fraud, and automatic step counting via Health Connect.

PlayStation Plus Extra: Sony adds WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica to free games As part of its monthly update, Sony has announced the September game lineup for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers. This month’s highlights include WWE 2K25 and Persona 5 Tactica. Each month, Sony adds a selection of titles that PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe members can access at no additional cost for a limited time. Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999 Xiaomi has revealed its ‘Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025’, starting September 22. The sale will feature discounts across smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, powerbanks, air purifiers, and more.

OnePlus announces 'Diwali' offers: OnePlus 13r at ₹37,999, Pad 2 at ₹32,999 OnePlus has confirmed its Diwali festive sale from September 22, where its premium devices such as the OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus Pad 3, Nord 5 series phones, and Bluetooth audio products will be available at reduced prices. Apple's foldable iPhone could be made in India for release in 2026: Report Apple has held discussions with suppliers for a possible test production of foldable iPhones in Taiwan, aiming to mass produce the device in India for release in 2026, the Nikkei said on Thursday.The iPhone maker is targeting to produce about 95 million phones in its next lineup coming in 2026, an over 10% rise from this year, the report said, citing sources. Apple believes that releasing a long-awaited foldable model could be key to reaching the goal.